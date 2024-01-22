What are Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld?

Now that you’ve entered the universe of Palworld, you’ll need to master the art of capturing Pals. But to employ higher quality Pal-catching techniques you’ll have to increase your Capture Power, and to do so you must fin the mysterious Lifmunk Effigies.

Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld, explained

Spot the statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lifmunk Effigies are unique statues shaped like the small Grass Pal, Lifmunks. By the time you see one of these statues, you might have already encountered the green, small Pal with a big bush tail who looks like a small chipmunk. Almost copying the Pal they’re named and shaped after, the Lifmunk Effigies have a distinctive shiny green hue, and are strategically placed on stone pedestals throughout Palpagos Island.

What do Lifmunk Effigies do in Palworld?

Scattered generously across Palworld, Lifmunk Effigies are an accessible but not endless resource, and are incredibly useful for enhancing your overall ability to capture Pals. The statues’ eye-catching color makes it easy to spot them even from a distance, despite the effigies being mostly hidden or in secluded places. Just keep a keen eye during your exploration in Palworld, as these statues are essential for advancing in the game.

When you discover a Lifmunk Effigy, approach it and interact with the green glow to officially claim your prize; simply approach the cute statue and press the “F” key on your keyboard, or the “X” of your Xbox controller.

In a world where Pals and adventure await at every turn, Lifmunk Effigies stand as one of the mysteries of Palworld that you’ll have to discover and master. The effigies will contribute to your Pal-catching skills, making them a valuable asset in your quest to become a proficient Pal collector, but only your attentive sight can spot them all.