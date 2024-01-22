Where to find Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld

Huge Verdant Eggs stand out as the rarest variant of Verdant Eggs in Palworld. They have higher chances of containing a high-level, rare Grass-type Pal. For instance, when I cracked one open, I got a Verdash, a Pal that’s difficult to find in the wild.

Huge Verdant Egg locations in Palword The areas marked in white are where you must go to.

Right now, it looks like Huge Verdant Eggs spawn randomly across Palworld, so where I stumbled upon mine might not be the same for you. But, during my quest for the egg, I noticed that Verdant Brooks, just east of the Gobfin’s Turf Great Eagle Statue, seems to be a hotspot for egg spawns. I found a Huge Verdant Egg and a Huge Rocky Egg among the cliffs and mountain edges. If you’re on the hunt, here are some coordinates that could lead you to your prize:

273, -220

265, -228

244, -194

To navigate the cliffs and mountains, I recommend riding on a flying Pal like Nitewing, Vanwyrm, and Ragnahawk. This way, you can easily scout and spot the Huge Verdant Eggs. These eggs live up to their name, being noticeably bigger than the regular ones, so they’re pretty hard to miss. Still, whenever you spot an egg perched on a cliff, make sure to approach and collect it, just to be safe. On your quest, you might encounter other eggs, like Large Common Eggs or standard Dark Eggs, like I did. Just scoop them all up.

The mechanics behind new egg spawns in the area are a bit of a mystery. I tried making my character sleep at the base and then returning to see if that triggered any new spawns, but no luck. My best guess is the eggs reappear based on a real-world timer not shown in the game. So, once you’ve combed through the area, try your luck in a new spot and swing by again tomorrow.

Possible Huge Verdant Egg Pals

So far, the only Pals I can confirm hatching from Huge Verdant Eggs are Verdash and Elizabee. But you’ll likely find any Grass-type Pal emerging from these, given that Verdant eggs are exclusively linked to this type.

To hatch the egg, place it in an Incubator. The incubation duration for a Huge Verdant Egg varies based on your world settings. If you’re playing on Casual mode, the egg hatches instantly. On Normal mode, it’s a two-hour wait, while on Hard, it stretches to 72 hours. If you’re playing with custom world settings, check out the “Time (h) to Incubate Massive Egg” slider. The number you see there represents the incubation time in hours.