How to find and catch Relaxaurus in Palworld

Some of the best Palworld Pals are the ones whose dopey demeanor hide their vicious Paldeck entry. Relaxaurus, despite looking like a dunderhead, is a threatening yet useful Pal—in battle and housekeeping—and worth the time to catch. Thankfully, finding them isn’t too tricky.

Relaxaurus locations in Palworld

Relaxasaurus spawns are tightly clustered in the center of the wooded islands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxauruses frequently spawn around the Ascetic Falls and Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon regions in the central wooded isles of Palworld. They don’t have a specific spawn, instead trundling about the many hills and clearings of this two-island system—if you see “Relaxaurus Lux” as a boss on your map, you’re at the top of their spawn area. Their levels range in the mid-to-high 10s, making them a goal for early-game players who have just crested the level 15 mark.

Despite the many hills Ascetic Falls has, you can almost always see these monsters thanks to their ridiculous height and long necks. They are easy to find around the level 31 dungeon “Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon,” where their electric Fusion Pal lies.

Relaxauruses are Water Dragons and tend to open fights with standard water blasts—which can slow you down on hit—and dragon shots. It’s important to be ready to dodge a barrage from these fellas even when you’re not farming them since they’re hot-tempered and will attack on sight if you get close. If you’re having trouble taking them down, bring Grass-type Pals like Dinossum to hit for super-effective damage and thin the herd.

Once your target is low on health, you can catch Relaxaurus in a normal Pal Sphere. But we recommend swapping to Mega Spheres if you plan on grabbing many of them—their catch rate is usually around 20 to 30 percent with base rarity Spheres.

What is Relaxaurus used for?

Other than being friend-shaped, Relaxasaurus are best used as gigantic watering cans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxaurus are waterers—one of the first level two waterers a Pal Trainer can access—with the capacity to transport. As a Water Dragon type, Relaxaurus is a great partner to fight Fire or Dark-type Pals with and can be mounted to unlock a rapid-fire attack once you have its Saddle. When defeated or captured, a Relaxaurus has a high chance of dropping High Quality Pal Oil and a lower chance of dropping a Ruby. High Quality Pal Oil is used for late-game materials like Polymer, while Rubies are sold to merchants for 500 gold.