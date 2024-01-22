All fusion Pal combinations in Palworld

Fusion Pals in Palworld are similar to normal Pals. However, they often have different element types and colorings than their original counterparts and tend to be much stronger.
Fusion Pals require you to breed specific Pals together, and not all combinations will grant a Fusion type upgrade. Here are all the available combinations of Fusion Pal in Palworld.
Palworld: All fusion Pal combinations, listed
There are currently 24 fusion Pals in Palworld, each with unique traits and affinities, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re stronger than your average Pal. These are the breeding combinations you’ll need if you want to create a Fusion Pal.
|Paldeck Number
|Parent one
|Parent two
|Fusion Pal
|84b
|Blazehowl
|Dark Pal
|Blazehowl Noct
|86b
|Broncherry
|Water Pal
|Broncherry Aqua
|64b
|Dinossum
|Electric Pal
|Dinossom Lux
|37b
|Eikthyrdeer
|Ground Pal
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|31b
|Gobfin
|Fire Pal
|Gobfin Ignis
|32b
|Hangyu
|Ice Pal
|Hangyu Cryst
|89b
|Kingpaca
|Ice Pal
|Ice Kingpaca
|88b
|Reptyro
|Ice Pal
|Ice Reptyro
|40b
|Incineram
|Dark Pal
|Incineram Noct
|101b
|Jormuntide
|Fire Pal
|Jormuntide Ignis
|12b
|Jolthog
|Ice Pal
|Jolthog Cryst
|81b
|Kelpsea
|Fire Pal
|Kelpsea Ignis
|45b
|Leezpunk
|Fire Pal
|Leezpunk Ignis
|104b
|Lyleen
|Dark Pal
|Lyleen Noct
|90b
|Mammorest
|Ice Pal
|Mammorest Cryst
|24b
|Mau
|Ice Pal
|Mau Cryst
|33b
|Mossanda
|Electric Pal
|Mossanda Lux
|58b
|Pyrin
|Dark Pal
|Pyrin Noct
|48b
|Robinquill
|Earth Pal
|Robinquill Terra
|85b
|Relaxaurus
|Electric Pal
|Relaxaurus Lux
|65b
|Surfent
|Earth Pal
|Surfent Terra
|102b
|Suzaku
|Water Pal
|Suzaku Aqua
|71b
|Vanwyrm
|Ice Pal
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|91b
|Wumpo
|Grass Pal
|Wumpo Botan
To breed Pals, there are three things you need to do:
- Build the Breeding Farm, which you can unlock at level 19, and place the two Parents (one male and one female) at the farm.
- Supply the farm with Cake to get an Egg.
- Unlock and build an Incubator to hatch your Fusion Pal.
I really like the color of the Dark Fusion Pals, like Pyrin Noct and Blazehowl Noct, so these were the ones I bred first. Then, I slowly worked my way through the rest to complete my Paldeck. It’s ultimately up to you as to which one you want to get first.
Fusion Pals are not easy to get, but once you unlock the Breeding Farm, Cake, the Incubator, and the Parent Pals, you’ll have several variants running around your base in no time.