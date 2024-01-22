All fusion Pal combinations in Palworld

Fusion Pals in Palworld are similar to normal Pals. However, they often have different element types and colorings than their original counterparts and tend to be much stronger.

Fusion Pals require you to breed specific Pals together, and not all combinations will grant a Fusion type upgrade. Here are all the available combinations of Fusion Pal in Palworld.

Palworld: All fusion Pal combinations, listed

Ice Reptyro is the result of breeding Reptyro with an Ice Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently 24 fusion Pals in Palworld, each with unique traits and affinities, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re stronger than your average Pal. These are the breeding combinations you’ll need if you want to create a Fusion Pal.

Paldeck Number Parent one Parent two Fusion Pal 84b Blazehowl Dark Pal Blazehowl Noct 86b Broncherry Water Pal Broncherry Aqua 64b Dinossum Electric Pal Dinossom Lux 37b Eikthyrdeer Ground Pal Eikthyrdeer Terra 31b Gobfin Fire Pal Gobfin Ignis 32b Hangyu Ice Pal Hangyu Cryst 89b Kingpaca Ice Pal Ice Kingpaca 88b Reptyro Ice Pal Ice Reptyro 40b Incineram Dark Pal Incineram Noct 101b Jormuntide Fire Pal Jormuntide Ignis 12b Jolthog Ice Pal Jolthog Cryst 81b Kelpsea Fire Pal Kelpsea Ignis 45b Leezpunk Fire Pal Leezpunk Ignis 104b Lyleen Dark Pal Lyleen Noct 90b Mammorest Ice Pal Mammorest Cryst 24b Mau Ice Pal Mau Cryst 33b Mossanda Electric Pal Mossanda Lux 58b Pyrin Dark Pal Pyrin Noct 48b Robinquill Earth Pal Robinquill Terra 85b Relaxaurus Electric Pal Relaxaurus Lux 65b Surfent Earth Pal Surfent Terra 102b Suzaku Water Pal Suzaku Aqua 71b Vanwyrm Ice Pal Vanwyrm Cryst 91b Wumpo Grass Pal Wumpo Botan

To breed Pals, there are three things you need to do:

Build the Breeding Farm, which you can unlock at level 19, and place the two Parents (one male and one female) at the farm. Supply the farm with Cake to get an Egg. Unlock and build an Incubator to hatch your Fusion Pal.

I really like the color of the Dark Fusion Pals, like Pyrin Noct and Blazehowl Noct, so these were the ones I bred first. Then, I slowly worked my way through the rest to complete my Paldeck. It’s ultimately up to you as to which one you want to get first.

Fusion Pals are not easy to get, but once you unlock the Breeding Farm, Cake, the Incubator, and the Parent Pals, you’ll have several variants running around your base in no time.