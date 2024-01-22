All fusion Pal combinations in Palworld

Gotta breed 'em all!

Kingpaca a fusion parent in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocket Pair on YouTube

Fusion Pals in Palworld are similar to normal Pals. However, they often have different element types and colorings than their original counterparts and tend to be much stronger.

Fusion Pals require you to breed specific Pals together, and not all combinations will grant a Fusion type upgrade. Here are all the available combinations of Fusion Pal in Palworld.

Palworld: All fusion Pal combinations, listed

Ice Reptyro's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Ice Reptyro is the result of breeding Reptyro with an Ice Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently 24 fusion Pals in Palworld, each with unique traits and affinities, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re stronger than your average Pal. These are the breeding combinations you’ll need if you want to create a Fusion Pal.

Paldeck NumberParent oneParent twoFusion Pal
84bBlazehowlDark PalBlazehowl Noct
86bBroncherryWater PalBroncherry Aqua
64bDinossumElectric PalDinossom Lux
37bEikthyrdeerGround PalEikthyrdeer Terra
31bGobfinFire PalGobfin Ignis
32bHangyuIce PalHangyu Cryst
89bKingpacaIce PalIce Kingpaca
88bReptyroIce PalIce Reptyro
40bIncineramDark PalIncineram Noct
101bJormuntideFire PalJormuntide Ignis
12bJolthogIce PalJolthog Cryst
81bKelpseaFire PalKelpsea Ignis
45bLeezpunkFire PalLeezpunk Ignis
104bLyleenDark PalLyleen Noct
90bMammorestIce PalMammorest Cryst
24bMauIce PalMau Cryst
33bMossandaElectric PalMossanda Lux
58bPyrinDark PalPyrin Noct
48bRobinquillEarth PalRobinquill Terra
85bRelaxaurusElectric PalRelaxaurus Lux
65bSurfentEarth PalSurfent Terra
102bSuzakuWater PalSuzaku Aqua
71bVanwyrmIce PalVanwyrm Cryst
91bWumpoGrass PalWumpo Botan

To breed Pals, there are three things you need to do:

  1. Build the Breeding Farm, which you can unlock at level 19, and place the two Parents (one male and one female) at the farm.
  2. Supply the farm with Cake to get an Egg.
  3. Unlock and build an Incubator to hatch your Fusion Pal.

I really like the color of the Dark Fusion Pals, like Pyrin Noct and Blazehowl Noct, so these were the ones I bred first. Then, I slowly worked my way through the rest to complete my Paldeck. It’s ultimately up to you as to which one you want to get first.

Fusion Pals are not easy to get, but once you unlock the Breeding Farm, Cake, the Incubator, and the Parent Pals, you’ll have several variants running around your base in no time.

