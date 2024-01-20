How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

There are certain items in Palworld that help you boost your offensive firepower by giving you access to new crafting recipes. High Quality Pal Oil is one such item, but finding it can be somewhat difficult compared to its more common counterpart.

Pal Fluid is used for plenty of crafting recipes in Palworld, from base buildings and structures to tools and weapons. That said, High Quality Pal Oil is a bit more elusive, and is a key component in getting out of the stone age with your weaponry.

Where to find and farm High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

High Quality Pal Oil is the main ingredient in crafting Polymer, which is the key to making and maintaining guns as you continue to level up and unlock new weaponry in Palworld. You need plenty of the substance if you want to up your arsenal and start gunning down your enemies, and thankfully it isn’t terribly hard to track down if you know where to look.

You just need to head north from the starting area, or respawn there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain Pals have a chance to drop High Quality Pal Oil when you defeat or capture them in the wild, though the frequency of these drops can vary greatly. The easiest way to quickly farm the item is to head north into the desert region and start clearing out certain species that spawn there—specifically Digitoise.

You can find plenty of useful Pals to drop items in the desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digitoise, along with several other species, can drop up to six High Quality Pal Oil when you defeat or capture them. You can find other areas to grind for it, but visiting the desert during the day almost guarantees you’ll encounter Pals that drop the item you need.

What is High Quality Pal Oil used for in Palworld?

High Quality Pal Oil is used in its raw state to craft several guns, but is mainly used as an ingredient to make Polymer. You need lots of it to make all of the different guns in Palworld once you unlock the right recipes.

You should be able to collect plenty of High Quality Pal Oil, but you will want to stock up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even a basic musket takes five High Quality Pal Oil, while more advanced weapons like Rocket Launchers take 30 Polymer. With that in mind, you don’t need Pal Oil to get a grappling gun.