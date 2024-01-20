Category:
Palworld

How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Guns need something to run on.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 20, 2024 06:57 am
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

There are certain items in Palworld that help you boost your offensive firepower by giving you access to new crafting recipes. High Quality Pal Oil is one such item, but finding it can be somewhat difficult compared to its more common counterpart. 

Recommended Videos

Pal Fluid is used for plenty of crafting recipes in Palworld, from base buildings and structures to tools and weapons. That said, High Quality Pal Oil is a bit more elusive, and is a key component in getting out of the stone age with your weaponry. 

Where to find and farm High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

High Quality Pal Oil is the main ingredient in crafting Polymer, which is the key to making and maintaining guns as you continue to level up and unlock new weaponry in Palworld. You need plenty of the substance if you want to up your arsenal and start gunning down your enemies, and thankfully it isn’t terribly hard to track down if you know where to look. 

A circle drawn over a desert biome in Palworld.
You just need to head north from the starting area, or respawn there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain Pals have a chance to drop High Quality Pal Oil when you defeat or capture them in the wild, though the frequency of these drops can vary greatly. The easiest way to quickly farm the item is to head north into the desert region and start clearing out certain species that spawn there—specifically Digitoise. 

Digitoise battling in the desert.
You can find plenty of useful Pals to drop items in the desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digitoise, along with several other species, can drop up to six High Quality Pal Oil when you defeat or capture them. You can find other areas to grind for it, but visiting the desert during the day almost guarantees you’ll encounter Pals that drop the item you need. 

What is High Quality Pal Oil used for in Palworld?

High Quality Pal Oil is used in its raw state to craft several guns, but is mainly used as an ingredient to make Polymer. You need lots of it to make all of the different guns in Palworld once you unlock the right recipes. 

A look at High Quality Pal Oil in the inventory menu.
You should be able to collect plenty of High Quality Pal Oil, but you will want to stock up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even a basic musket takes five High Quality Pal Oil, while more advanced weapons like Rocket Launchers take 30 Polymer. With that in mind, you don’t need Pal Oil to get a grappling gun.

related content
Read Article How to cure Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld
Three gobfin building in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Sulfur in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Sulfur in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to find Palworld save file location on PC
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find Palworld save file location on PC
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Silver Keys in Palworld
Leezpunks comanding other pals to work in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Silver Keys in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to cure Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld
Three gobfin building in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Sulfur in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Sulfur in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to find Palworld save file location on PC
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find Palworld save file location on PC
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Silver Keys in Palworld
Leezpunks comanding other pals to work in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Silver Keys in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 20, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.