How to find and catch Woolipop in Palworld

There are 111 Pals in Palworld, but some are more useful than others. If you’re looking for a farming companion, Woolipops are the perfect option. Here’s how to catch them.

Recommended Videos

Woolipops are Neutral-type Pals that can be helpful when farming in your base. It’s, unfortunately, their only skill in terms of Work Suitability, but you can also hunt them to receive some sweet items, like Cotton Candy and High Quality Pal Oil.

That said, Woolipops can be tricky to find in Palworld.

Where to find Woolipop in Palworld

Woolipops can be found to the northwest of your starting location. If you’re in the initial Sealed Realm, head west until you reach rocky and sandy mountains. But be careful because you might come across Syndicate Thugs. If you’re around level 10 or higher, you shouldn’t have too much of a problem with them, but if you’re lower, you’re best bet is running away.

It’s northwest of the starting location, Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the peak of the sandy mountains, descend lower and find another Sealed Realm. It’s full of Woolipops during the day. If you happen to come at night, there’s a fast travel point, meaning you can always come back another time.

How to catch Woolipop in Palworld

They’re quite easy to spot from the distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Woolipops in Palworld is nothing out of the ordinary. Lower their health bar and use a Pal Sphere to catch the Pal. Fortunately, Woolipops are quite big, so you shouldn’t have any issues lowering their health with bows and other ranged weapons.