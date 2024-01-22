Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Woolipop in Palworld

Here's where they're hiding.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 05:12 am
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 111 Pals in Palworld, but some are more useful than others. If you’re looking for a farming companion, Woolipops are the perfect option. Here’s how to catch them.

Recommended Videos

Woolipops are Neutral-type Pals that can be helpful when farming in your base. It’s, unfortunately, their only skill in terms of Work Suitability, but you can also hunt them to receive some sweet items, like Cotton Candy and High Quality Pal Oil.

That said, Woolipops can be tricky to find in Palworld.

Where to find Woolipop in Palworld

Woolipops can be found to the northwest of your starting location. If you’re in the initial Sealed Realm, head west until you reach rocky and sandy mountains. But be careful because you might come across Syndicate Thugs. If you’re around level 10 or higher, you shouldn’t have too much of a problem with them, but if you’re lower, you’re best bet is running away.

Once you reach the peak of the sandy mountains, descend lower and find another Sealed Realm. It’s full of Woolipops during the day. If you happen to come at night, there’s a fast travel point, meaning you can always come back another time.

How to catch Woolipop in Palworld

Catching Woolipops in Palworld is nothing out of the ordinary. Lower their health bar and use a Pal Sphere to catch the Pal. Fortunately, Woolipops are quite big, so you shouldn’t have any issues lowering their health with bows and other ranged weapons.

related content
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to build and place stairs in Palworld
base in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build and place stairs in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
digitoise in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to build and place stairs in Palworld
base in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build and place stairs in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.