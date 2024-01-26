Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Dumud in Palworld

Make it muddy.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 11:27 am
Two Dumuds mining in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, some Pals are cute, some are ferocious, and some are just plain stupid, like Dumud.

Recommended Videos

Dumud is a big, dumb whale that is a Ground-type Pal in the game. It doesn’t even make sense, but that’s OK because the Pal is hilarious to look at and has one of the funniest Paldeck bios in the game. Also, it’s an incredible addition to your base for one particular very important item.

But first, you have to find Dumud and catch it to add it to your team. Thankfully for players, we’ve got all the info you need. Here’s all there is to know about how to find and catch Dumud in Palworld.

Dumud type, Work Suitability, and more

Dumud's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Fishy business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Dumud isn’t exactly one of the best Ground Pals in Palworld, it excels at one particular skill that makes it worth catching and employing at one of your bases.

Dumud has a level two Mining skill, which means it’s a Pal that you should set at your Ore mine to make sure it’s constantly mining Ore for you to then refine into Ingots, which are incredibly useful throughout the game when it comes to crafting several important items.

  • Element: Ground
  • Partner Skill: Soil Improver (While in team, increases attack power of Ground Pals.)
  • Work Suitability: Mining level two, Transporting level one, Watering level one
  • Possible Drops: Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil
  • Paldeck Bio: “When too relaxed, its reaction time drastically declines. Even if it were sliced from head to tail, it probably wouldn’t even realize that it should be dead until the next morning.”

Where to find Dumud in Palworld

Dumud habitat map in Palworld
It’s gonna get hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dumud can be found in these desert areas marked on the map above with the orange spots. Yes, that’s right, it’s a whale that flops around in the sand and is too slow to realize when it’s even dead. It’s a magnificent Pal in every way.

How to catch Dumud in Palworld

Dumud in Palworld
Derp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dumud is a Ground-type Pal, so that means it’s weak to Grass-type Pals. Bring a strong Grass Pal to weaken it, and then throw some Pal Spheres or Mega Spheres at it to catch it with relative ease.

The desert area is usually crawling with Ground Pals like Dumud and Digtoise, but you’ll have a bad time there unless you have Heat Resistant Armor to protect you from the elements, or you will slowly begin to lose health.

related content
Read Article How to breed Orserk in Palworld
A player looking at an egg in a Breeding Pen in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Orserk in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Dinossom Lux in Palworld
dinossom lux in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Dinossom Lux in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Best Pal Partner Skills in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pal Partner Skills in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to trade Pals with other players in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to trade Pals with other players in Palworld
Vic Hood Vic Hood Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How many bases can you have in Palworld?
An in game screenshot of a base in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many bases can you have in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Orserk in Palworld
A player looking at an egg in a Breeding Pen in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Orserk in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Dinossom Lux in Palworld
dinossom lux in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Dinossom Lux in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Best Pal Partner Skills in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pal Partner Skills in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to trade Pals with other players in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to trade Pals with other players in Palworld
Vic Hood Vic Hood Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How many bases can you have in Palworld?
An in game screenshot of a base in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many bases can you have in Palworld?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.