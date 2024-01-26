In Palworld, some Pals are cute, some are ferocious, and some are just plain stupid, like Dumud.

Dumud is a big, dumb whale that is a Ground-type Pal in the game. It doesn’t even make sense, but that’s OK because the Pal is hilarious to look at and has one of the funniest Paldeck bios in the game. Also, it’s an incredible addition to your base for one particular very important item.

But first, you have to find Dumud and catch it to add it to your team. Thankfully for players, we’ve got all the info you need. Here’s all there is to know about how to find and catch Dumud in Palworld.

Dumud type, Work Suitability, and more

Fishy business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Dumud isn’t exactly one of the best Ground Pals in Palworld, it excels at one particular skill that makes it worth catching and employing at one of your bases.

Dumud has a level two Mining skill, which means it’s a Pal that you should set at your Ore mine to make sure it’s constantly mining Ore for you to then refine into Ingots, which are incredibly useful throughout the game when it comes to crafting several important items.

Element: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Soil Improver (While in team, increases attack power of Ground Pals.)

Soil Improver (While in team, increases attack power of Ground Pals.) Work Suitability : Mining level two, Transporting level one, Watering level one

: Mining level two, Transporting level one, Watering level one Possible Drops: Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil

Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil Paldeck Bio: “When too relaxed, its reaction time drastically declines. Even if it were sliced from head to tail, it probably wouldn’t even realize that it should be dead until the next morning.”

Where to find Dumud in Palworld

It’s gonna get hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dumud can be found in these desert areas marked on the map above with the orange spots. Yes, that’s right, it’s a whale that flops around in the sand and is too slow to realize when it’s even dead. It’s a magnificent Pal in every way.

How to catch Dumud in Palworld

Derp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dumud is a Ground-type Pal, so that means it’s weak to Grass-type Pals. Bring a strong Grass Pal to weaken it, and then throw some Pal Spheres or Mega Spheres at it to catch it with relative ease.

The desert area is usually crawling with Ground Pals like Dumud and Digtoise, but you’ll have a bad time there unless you have Heat Resistant Armor to protect you from the elements, or you will slowly begin to lose health.