Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld

Let's be pals, Digtoise.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 06:55 am
digitoise in palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given that Digtoise looks like an awesome combination of Bowser and Blastoise, you should be looking to add the hulking Digtoise to your Palworld squad as quickly as possible.

Recommended Videos

Having a Digtoise would be a great addition to anyone’s team, but you need to catch one first. It’s not easy, but with our guide, you should have one in your collection in no time.

Where to find Digtoise in Palworld

You should be able to find Digtoise in the southern region of the Palpagos Islands—just slightly east of the most southern point of the full Palworld map.

It doesn’t mean Digtoise is exclusively associated with this location, but this is where we came across our first Digtoise, so we can say for sure that the likelihood of one being there is high. It should be out and about, and if it’s not around when you go there, then quietly leave the area, go somewhere else, and then head back to see if it’s respawned.

It’s noted as “possessing the strongest shell and the only drill capable of piercing it.”

How to catch Digtoise in Palworld

There is nothing special you need to do to capture Digtoise in Palworld; battle it like you would catch Pals in any other situation in the game, and once you’ve weakened it considerably, throw a Pal Sphere at it and hope it stays in the ball.

If it stays in the ball, congratulations, it’s a Digtoise. But unless it is the final one you need, make sure you stay on the hunt to obtain the complete Paldeck.

related content
Read Article How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to build and place stairs in Palworld
base in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build and place stairs in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld
A player in Palworld looking over a field of Wheat.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Electric Organs in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to build and place stairs in Palworld
base in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build and place stairs in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Deathloop co-director baffled Palworld is being called lazy after its ‘improbable’ success
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld
A player in Palworld looking over a field of Wheat.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.