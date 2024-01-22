How to find and catch Digtoise in Palworld

Given that Digtoise looks like an awesome combination of Bowser and Blastoise, you should be looking to add the hulking Digtoise to your Palworld squad as quickly as possible.

Having a Digtoise would be a great addition to anyone’s team, but you need to catch one first. It’s not easy, but with our guide, you should have one in your collection in no time.

Where to find Digtoise in Palworld

You'll need to head South.

You should be able to find Digtoise in the southern region of the Palpagos Islands—just slightly east of the most southern point of the full Palworld map.

It doesn’t mean Digtoise is exclusively associated with this location, but this is where we came across our first Digtoise, so we can say for sure that the likelihood of one being there is high. It should be out and about, and if it’s not around when you go there, then quietly leave the area, go somewhere else, and then head back to see if it’s respawned.

It’s noted as “possessing the strongest shell and the only drill capable of piercing it.”

How to catch Digtoise in Palworld

Big boy.

There is nothing special you need to do to capture Digtoise in Palworld; battle it like you would catch Pals in any other situation in the game, and once you’ve weakened it considerably, throw a Pal Sphere at it and hope it stays in the ball.

If it stays in the ball, congratulations, it’s a Digtoise. But unless it is the final one you need, make sure you stay on the hunt to obtain the complete Paldeck.