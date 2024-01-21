How to create an Ore farm in Palworld

Gathering resources is at the core of Palworld’s gameplay loop since weapons, structures, and basically every other item requires collectible material to make. Ore is one such material, and one of the easiest ways to get a lot of it is by creating an Ore farm.

Recommended Videos

Some materials like wood and stone can be easily farmed in Palworld by creating production structures like a Logging Site in your base, however, there is no such option for Ore that you can build. That means if you want to collect lots of Ore to refine it into Ingots, you will either need to get out there with your pickaxe or set up a custom Ore farm.

How to make an Ore farm and farm Ingots in Palworld

Ore deposits are bigger than most rock piles and will have a distinct color. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlike some commonly found materials, Ore can’t be farmed in your base using one of the “Production” structures that you can unlock and craft. You can, however, set up a base in an area that will let you artificially make an Ore farm using your Pals.

If you have a Pal with Mining as a Work Suitability trait, they will automatically be able to crush piles of rocks and ore that are located within your base. Likewise, if you have a Pal with the Transporting trait, along with a storage chest nearby, they will gather the resources on the ground and store them for you over time.

With that in mind, to make an artificial Ore farm, you need to find a spot on the map that has plenty of Ore deposits bunched up in the same area. From there, make a Pal Box and establish a new base in that spot—make sure the blue outline of the base covers as many Ore deposits as possible before setting the Pal Box down. This will automate the process of collecting Ore as long as you keep Pals with those Work Suitability traits working at the base.

Keep your Pals comfy! You should also make sure you set up a Berry Plantation, Hot Spring, and Beds for all of those Pals too so they can keep working efficiently at the farm.

Once you get your Ore, you can make a Furnace and use a Pal with a Kindling Work Suitability to turn it into Ingots, which are very important for building upgraded weapons and structures.

Don’t forget, you can have multiple bases in Palworld once you reach a specific base level, so you don’t need to move your main base just to get an Ore farm going. If you don’t want to set up a base specifically to farm Ore, you can still just use a pickaxe and go about it the manual way.