How to improve working conditions in Palworld

A working Pal is a happy Pal in Palworld, but the working conditions in your camp have to be good in order for the Pals to remain happy and for work to go properly.

Early on, it’s rather easy to keep the Pals happy when the workload is light. If you only have a Ranch, a couple Berry Plantations, and a few Stone veins, working conditions are pretty easy to manage. But things can get harder when the number of Pals and the number of jobs start to increase, which leads to more reductions in a Pal’s Sanity bar.

You may not have to worry about an inspector coming along to your camp, but you still have all the reason to improve working conditions at your camp in Palworld.

Build beds and furnishings for each Pal

Better rest up, there’s more work tomorrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any survival game with a community to manage requires you to build and maintain a number of beds equal to or more than the number of members. In Palworld this is no different, as a bed to sleep in is vital to keeping a Pal’s Sanity high.

A basic Straw Pal Bed can be built from the Infrastructure menu for just 10 Wood and five Fiber. Personally, I like to keep at least one spare bed available so I can add a new Pal immediately the next time I level up the camp. Eventually, after reaching level 24, you can unlock the Fluffy Pal Bed, which improves both Sanity and HP while a Pal is sleeping. At level 36, you can build your large Pals a Large Pal Bed.

You also have decorations you can add with Furniture Sets and Houseplant Sets you unlock via the Technology tree. It doesn’t outright say these items keep Pals happy, but they do say you can “enjoy life with your Pals,” and they will make the place seem more spruced up and not barren.

Keep your Pals fed

Dig in. Screnshot by Dot Esports

The Feed Box is a necessity at any camp, as is the task of keeping it full. Pals don’t need much variety in their diet; if you have a Berry Plantation or two on the camp, then there should be no shortage of berries for them to eat.

To make the berries last longer, convert them to Baked Berries on the campfire before putting them back in the Feed Box (each Baked Berry takes 15 minutes to expire as opposed to 10 for raw Red Berries).

Assign Pals something to do

Make Palworld graze again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I say a working Pal is a happy Pal, I mean it. If the Pals you have assigned to your camp don’t have any tasks to do, they’re going to get bored.

For grazing Pals with the Farming skill, make sure a Ranch is built.

skill, make sure a is built. For Kindling Pals, make sure there’s always food to be cooked in the campfire or Ingots to be smelted at a Furnace .

Pals, make sure there’s always food to be cooked in the or Ingots to be smelted at a . For Logging and Mining Pals, install a Logging Site and a Stone Pit , respectively.

Pals, install , respectively. Pals with the Watering, Planting, and Gathering Skills will be happy to work on the various Plantations.

At your Pal Box, make sure you assign Pals to your camp that actually have a way of working with the skills they have. If they don’t, either assign a different Pal or build something they can keep busy with.