How to get and use a Ranch in Palworld

There are so many different activities in Palworld that explorers can get into, whether they wish to battle their way to the top, capture all the Pals in the world, or build a Ranch and live out their farming dream life.

Recommended Videos

A Ranch is one of the first items you can build in Palworld and is a great way to help create a self-sustaining base. By building a Ranch, players can automatically receive certain resources that would have taken a good amount of time to collect, such as milk, eggs, and wool.

It is also the first step toward building a successful farm of your own before the rest of your friends head out hunting for the countless Pals roaming through the world.

How to get a Ranch in Palworld

Some early game buildings are the most important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Ranch in Palworld, players must reach level five on their technology tree, where they will unlock a variety of different tools and items, including the Berry Plantation, the Glider, and the Ranch.

To build the Ranch, you must collect 50 wood, 20 stone, and 30 fiber. Afterward, you can finally place the item down around your base, but ensure that you have enough room and a flat enough surface to build.

How to use a Ranch in Palworld

To use a Ranch in Palworld, you must craft the building with the collected resources and place it around your base. If you have any Pals that can graze within its confines, you can pick them up and throw them in. Pals like the Lamball, Cremis, and Melpaca, for example, will drop wool for you after spending a certain amount of time inside, while other Pals like Chikipi, Vixy, and Mozzarina will drop other valuable resources.