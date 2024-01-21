How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld

There are tons of items in Palworld needed to build your base and keep your Pals happy and healthy, and one of them is the Fluffy Pal Bed. This upgrade to the regular Pal Bed becomes available around the mid-game, and is one of the main items you need to upgrade your base level at this point.

No matter your reasons for making one, whether it’s to give your Pals a better lease of life or to complete a Base Mission to unlock more Pal slots, here’s what you need to do to make the bed of your Pal’s dreams in Palworld.

How to unlock Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld

On that tech tree. Crafing the fancy bed.

The Fluffy Pal Bed is unlocked in the Technology tree at level 24. You’ll unlock it a bit later than you might like, especially if you’re trying to increase your Base’s level to get more Pals to work.

Once you reach level 24, it’s a simple case of using any Tech Points you have left over to unlock the ability to craft it. You can then open up the build menu to find the Fluffy Pal Bed under the Infrastructure tab, at the bottom of the wheel.

Select it, and as long as you have all the items you need, like Cloth, Nails, and more, you will be able to place it within the boundaries of your base and have your Pals sleep in it instead of their old basic bed. Just be sure to remove any extra beds you have to free up space for the new versions, and make sure there is enough space between Pal Beds for your creatures to fit on them.