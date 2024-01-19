How to move and destroy structures in Palworld

If you’re unhappy with your base or whatever monstrosity you’ve crafted in Palworld, breathe easy, as you can destroy your structure and reacquire the materials used.

Put the guns down for a second and check out your vast inventory of resources, because chances are you can build a fabulous base in Palworld, or some other glorious creation. But what if you’re unhappy with your base and want to tear it down? Like any good developer, Pocketpair thought ahead, because you can dismantle and recycle any Palworld creation you’re vehemently displeased with.

How to destroy structures in Palworld

One press of a button is all you need.

In Palworld, you can destroy a structure and reclaim any materials you used to build it by bringing up the build wheel and pressing C on PC, or clicking RS on Xbox, then selecting the structure you want to destroy.

We’ll make this even easier for you with a quick summary of the method:

In-game, press B on PC or Up on the D-pad on Xbox to bring up the build wheel. If you look at the bottom of the screen, you will see the option to activate Disassembly Mode. Press C on PC or click the Right Stick on an Xbox controller. Look at and highlight the structure you want to destroy. Press the button to Disassemble the structure, and it will immediately break apart. You’ll then get the materials back.

Congratulations, you’re free to build another structure to your heart’s content. After all, if you’re able to increase your base level in Palworld, you’ll be able to build even more bases around Palpagos. This means you may need to rejig some of your creations and salvage the necessary materials where possible, all contributing to the greater good of masterminding your mini-home.

It’s helpful to know these little things of course, particularly as building structures is just one of the many ways you can level up fast in Palworld—so we’ve also thrown base-building into our essential Palworld beginner tips and tricks guide!