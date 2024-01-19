How to get Fiber in Palworld

You won’t waste any time building a base in Palworld, but to make the most of your Pals, you will need plenty of Fiber.

Fiber is an essential resource for building, both when you first start camping and once you’re further along. Having plenty of Fiber is critical to keeping yourself and your work Pals comfortable, which in turn makes them happier and keeps them working harder.

Need some Fiber? You won’t have to look far in Palworld.

Where can I find Fiber in Palworld?

These will do nicely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your most abundant source of Fiber will be chopping down trees. Trees are plentiful in the world around you, and they also replenish automatically rather quickly, so you don’t have to worry about chopping them all down at once and not having more later. Most trees will drop six Fiber when cut down, but they need to be cut down with a Stone Axe; using your bare hands won’t provide any Fiber.

We’re still very early into our playthrough, and there may be more opportunities to earn Fiber via farming or other methods, but with trees seemingly growing all over and regenerating quickly, you shouldn’t be short on Fiber when playing Palworld.

What is Fiber used for in Palworld?

A basic building block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the first things you’ll use Fiber for is beds, both for yourself and your Pals. Fiber is a necessary building material for the Shoddy Bed, which is a starter bed for yourself, and a Straw Pal Bed for your Pals. A Shoddy Bed lets you pass the night or recover from injury, provided there’s a roof built over you. Straw Pal Beds give your Pals a place to rest and keep them happy.

Fiber is also crucial for crafting Bows, Shields, a Training Dummy, and several other items that are eventually unlocked through the Technology Tree.