How to get Wool and make Cloth in Palworld

Like most crafting games, expect to find yourself searching for Wool in Palworld, and trust us—you’ll need a lot of it.

Recommended Videos

You need Wool for lots of crafting recipes in Palworld, including making armor and a bed so you can sleep the night away. You also need Wool to make several Pal-specific buildings and items to help establish your base. But where exactly do you get it?

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Best ways to get Wool in Palworld

Lamball ranching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main methods to get Wool in Palworld, and they both revolve around Lamball. While there are other Pals that can give you wool, Lamball is the most common and easiest to find, and it has specific buildings that cater to it.

The first and more barbaric option is to hunt down every Lamball in sight and kill them to take all their Wool. The more humane (and boring) way, in my opinion, is to catch them all with Pal Spheres. Granted, if you don’t slaughter every Pal in sight, you might benefit from a special building you can unlock later in the Technology tree.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

There is a building called the Ranch, and if you assign a Lamball to it, the Pal will actively create Wool over time for you to collect on the ground. If you have collecting Pals, they will collect the Wool and deposit it in the nearest chest.

After a few hours of playing, as long as you’ve built a Ranch, you should have very little problem getting Wool ever again. So, while the beginning can feel a little tedious, it gets easier over time. Trust me.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to get Cloth in Palworld

The Technology tree in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Cloth, you first need to unlock the ability to make it from the Technology tree. It’ll be available once you reach level four.

From there, once you have it unlocked, you can turn Wool into Cloth at any crafting bench. Either do it yourself or set up your Pals to automate the process for you. You’ll then be able to use Cloth to make beds, armor, and more items later down the line.