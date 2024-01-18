How to get Nails in Palworld

Starting level 10 in Palworld, you’ll encounter a shift towards more complex crafting, with Nails being one of the first advanced materials needed. Thankfully, you can craft them at a Primitive Workbench, but you need to meet some requirements first.

Recommended Videos

Nails crafting requirements in Palworld Foxparks is a great early-game Pal to craft Ingots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start crafting Nails in Palworld, you need to progress through the Technology skill tree, specifically the ones available when your character hits level 10. Here are the steps:

Use Technology Points to unlock Nails. At level 10, unlock the Primitive Furnace with Technology Points. Build a Primitive Furnace. Enlist the help of a fire-type Pal with Kindling in its Work Suitability, like Foxparks or Rooby. Collect Ore to use in the furnace.

Crafting Nails in Palworld Finally ready to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking Nails through the Technology tree, you’ll notice that crafting them at the Primitive Workbench requires one Ingot for every two Nails. Crafting Ingots involves using a Primitive Furnace, where you’ll need to process two Ore with the assistance of a Kindling Pal. This is why the process of obtaining Nails is slightly intricate. Once you have the Ingots, you can craft the Nails yourself at the Workbench or delegate the task to your Handiwork Pals.

Farming Ore for Nails in Palworld Ore deposits are bigger and a little brown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To farm Ore this early in the game, you’ll either need to mine Ore yourself or have a base with Ore deposits inside it, letting your Pals do the work for you. I highly recommend walking around a bit looking for Ore deposits and destroying them with a Pickaxe since you unlikely built your first base next to Ore deposits. Also, Pals won’t mine them as fast as you can. So, look for big, brownish rocks with little sparkles over them, as shown in the screenshot above. They are the ones that will give you Ore instead of Rocks.