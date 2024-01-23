Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed

Ore is an essential resource in Palworld that’s refined into Ingot and used to craft necessary pieces of technology. As such, mining as much ore as possible is crucial to your crafting needs, and there are a few great Ore farm locations in Palworld.

Palworld: Best Ore farm locations

Each location has its pros and cons. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocket Pair

In Palworld, there are three locations where you should consider building your ore farms, and they can be found roughly at the following coordinates:

155 and -395 Pros: It’s on a mountain, so enemy raids sometimes won’t make it to your location, and you can pick them off as they’re stuck trying to climb walls.

Cons: Your Pals will also get still in the rock faces, or they’ll sometimes spawn in random places and get stuck. If that happens, you must pick them up and throw them to a better spot. 72 and -410 (option one) / 6 and -400 (option two) Option one pros and cons: There are many other resources in this area, so once your Mining Pals have finished mining, and if they have other work suitabilities, they can tackle other duties. But they might also tackle those duties first before mining your ore. This location is close to the Desolate Church waypoint (just a short walk to the northwest), so you’ll be able to get to it pretty quickly.

Option two pros and cons: This location is surrounded by other resources, so once your mining Pals are finished with their work, they can move on to another task, but they might also prioritize these other tasks over mining work. The downside of this area is it is an open plain, so it is harder to defend. However, you can mitigate this risk with defense technology items such as walls and traps. 10 and -525 Pros: It’s on a cliff, which means there’s only one way for enemy raids to enter, and as there are no waypoints close by, it also makes for a great home base, so you can easily travel to the Western regions.

Cons: It’s a trek if you’ve never been to this location.

These locations are primarily on mountain ranges, as this is where the ore tends to spawn in abundance. All three locations have pros and cons, but the best one for you will suit your needs. I chose location two as my ore base because I had the best luck finding ore here.

While my Pals were working on their ore farming, I could also scout the mountain ranges for more because it spawns on almost every rockface or cliff. However, you may go with location one if you want something close to the starting zone or location three if you want a spawn point closer to the western side of the map.

Once you’ve picked your preferred location, you simply need to build your Ore farm and have Pals with the Mining work suitability to work your newly-built farm. Then, expand your production line so you can craft more technology.