Wood is one of the most basic resources in Palworld needed for building and crafting. While you can chop down every tree in sight, you can also build a Logging Site for your Pals to produce Wood at your base, so here’s how to get a Logging Site in Palworld.

How to unlock a Logging Site in Palworld

It should be easily unlockable in the early game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Logging Site at Technology level six for two Technology Points. If you haven’t reached the required level just yet or don’t have enough points, simply catch more Pals and unlock fast travel points around the map. Eventually, you should level up and get new points to spend on Technology.

How to build a Logging Site in Palworld

It also takes a good amount of space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the Logging Site, it’s time to build it. Head to your base and open the build menu. The Logging Site is located on the Production tab.

To build a Logging Site, you’ll need the following resources:

50 Wood

20 Stone

10 Paldium Fragment

With enough resources, place the Logging Site down and hold the build button to complete the process. The building takes around two minutes to complete, so it’s useful to have a few Lamballs, or any other Pals with the Building trait, summoned at your base to speed things up.

How to assign a Pal to the Logging Site in Palworld

Hard at work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the Logging Site by yourself, but it’s far less efficient than chopping down regular trees. Instead, you should let your Pals do the work for you. To do so, you first need to find a Pal with the Logging trait. One of the earliest Pals with that trait is Lifmunk. Apart from Logging, it also has Medicine Production, Planting, Gathering, and Handiwork traits. So, it’s a very useful Pal to have in general, especially early on.

Once you’ve captured a Pal with the Logging trait, go to your Pal Box and add them to the base at the bottom of the menu. The Pal will spawn and start working at the Logging Site. Return to the site every once in a while to collect the resources, or check your storage boxes in case your Pals have moved the Wood there.