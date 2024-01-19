How to catch Pals in Palworld

Other than surviving and crafting in Palworld, one of your main goals is battling and capturing creatures known as Pals. Capturing Pals is similar to capturing creatures in that other game I can’t remember the name of. Here’s how to catch Pals.

How to make a Pal Sphere in Palworld

You need a Pal Sphere to capture Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you catch Pals, you need to build a Pal Sphere. A Pal Sphere is a little ball that can contain a Pal, no matter their size. It’s like having a pocket monster.

First, research the crafting recipe from your Technology menu. If you don’t have enough tech points, chop down some trees, collect rocks or berries, or beat up a nearby Pal with your bare hands. Whatever you choose, you should get yourself enough technology points within minutes.

Open your menu, go to Technology, and research the Pal Sphere. Now it’s time to craft the Pal Sphere.

Chop that wood. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can get both stone and Paladium Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Pal Spheres, you need three things:

Five Wood – You can get it by punching trees or chopping them with an Axe (I recommend the latter)

– You can get it by punching trees or chopping them with an Axe (I recommend the latter) Five Stone – You can get them by collecting rocks or mining rock formations (Again, I recommend the latter)

– You can get them by collecting rocks or mining rock formations (Again, I recommend the latter) One Palladium Fragment – These are found out in the world, or you can get them by mining rock formations

Don’t forget to collect them after you finish crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most items in Palworld, Pal Spheres are crafted on a Workbench. A Primitive Workbench will work fine (this is the first item you craft). Bring all the items to the workbench, select the Pal Sphere and how many you wish to craft and start. But don’t forget to hold the F key to craft the item(s) and collect them from the workbench. The items aren’t automatically added to your inventory after you craft them; you actually have to pick them up.

After you have everything, craft a couple of Pal Spheres, and we can move on to the next step.

How to catch a Pal in Palworld

Pals won’t just come with you willingly. You have to weaken them (but not kill them) and then throw a Pal Sphere at them. The weaker they are, the easier they will be to obtain. This also means you can fail to capture pals if they aren’t weak enough.

This Chikipi ain’t getting captured without a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Press and hold the Q button (default on PC), and your character will ready a Pal Sphere. You will see a large aiming reticule and if you place it over a Pal, you’ll see a percentage marker. This marker shows how likely you are to capture a Pal. If it’s high enough, release the Q button, and you will throw the sphere at the Pal. If all goes well, you’ll have captured your Pal.

I hope the pal gets captured. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts Is this how you make pals in real life too? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to summon Pals in Palworld

Despite being cold, I still have to pet my pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’re the proud owner of a Pal, you probably want to spend some time with them (or put them to work. I’m not judging). Press the E key to summon your current pal and they will exit their Pal Sphere. You can now use the 4 key to bring out the interaction wheel. Use this to feed, command, or pet your pals. Pals love cuddles.

Have fun with your pals in Palworld.