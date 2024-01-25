Best breeding combinations in Palworld, ranked

Breeding Pals in Palworld is a fantastic way to expand your Paldeck and give you extra hands to help at your base—and there are ways to get some rare Pals early on.

With the best breeding combinations in Palworld, you can get your hands on incredibly useful and strong Pals much earlier than you’d be able to if you caught them in the wild—and we’ve assembled a list of some of our favorite combos.

Palworld best breeding combos

Ragnahawk and Tombat

Big bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Both Ragnahawk and Tombat are fairly easy Pals to get your hands on early in the game, with Tombat widely available at night on the central island and Ragnahawk commonly hatching from Large Scorching Eggs. If you breed the two together, you’ll get Anubis—a Pal only available in the wild at Level 50 via an Alpha Boss fight.

Relaxaurus and Suzaku

Relaxaurus can commonly be found in the central island among the woods, while Suzaku can be located near Duneshelter in the desert or hatched from a Huge Scorching Egg. Paired together, you’ll get an Astegon—a Pal only found in the wild in the northeastern Pal Sanctuary.

Vanwyrm and Anubis

If you use our breeding combo list to get your hands on Anubis, you can then put it to good use by pairing it with Vanwyrm—a Pal you’ll encounter plenty of around the volcano or by hatching Scorching Eggs. When bred together, you’ll get a Faleris egg, another Pal only found in the wild in the northeastern Pal Sanctuary.

Mossanda and Rayhound

Big shocker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mossanda is a Pal you’ll encounter in abundance in the Bamboo Grove. Pairing it with Rayhound in a Breeding Pen, which can be found in the Dessicated Desert in the northeast of the map, can give you a Grizzbolt, which is again a Pal only found in Pal Sanctuaries in the wild.

Rooby and Penking

Rooby is one of the earliest Fire Element Pals you’ll encounter in Palworld, and while you may favor Foxparks for its Flamethrower, you can put Rooby to good use by pairing it with Penking, which can be found as an Alpha Boss early on. When bred together, you’ll hatch a Kitsun, which, when riding, you won’t need to worry about hot or cold temperatures.

Mossanda and Petallia

Mossanda, as we’ve mentioned already, is a common Pal to find in the Bamboo Grove, while Petallia can be found as a Level 28 Alpha Boss and is easy to beat if you bring along Fire Element Pals. When combined, you’ll get Lyleen—a Pal that is limited to Pal Sanctuaries in the wild but boasts a fantastic Partner Skill that allows you to heal in battle.

Relaxaurus and Ice Reptyro

Relaxaurus is a common encounter in the central woods, while Ice Reptyro can be hatched from Frozen Eggs found on the ground and isn’t available as a wild capture. Though it might take you a little while longer to get this pair, it’s certainly worthwhile as breeding them together provides Menasting, which is otherwise only available as a rare Pal Sanctuary spawn or as an Alpha Boss and is worth adding to your squad as its one of the best Mining Pals.

Kitsun and Astegon

Fly on high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll likely have to follow our combos above to get your hands on Kitsun and Astegon earlier than catching them in the wild but, once hatched, you should immediately put the pair back in the Breeding Pen together. Breeding this pair will provide Shadowbeak, a Pal only otherwise available from the Pal Sanctuary and is one of the best Dark Pals.

Elizabee and Pyrin

Elizabee is a Pal you can encounter relatively early on, alongside Beegardes that are vital for providing Honey, while Pyrin can be found in abundance during the day around the volcano, or hatched from Scorching Eggs. By breeding the two together, you’ll get a Warsect—a Pal only otherwise available as an Alpha Boss or at the western Pal Sanctuary.

Fuack and Celaray

Fuack is a Pal you can find in abundance at low levels around the spawn points in Palworld, while Celaray is a common sight on the beaches around the central islands. Though they’re fairly basic on their own, they can be bred together for Lunaris—which ranks as one of the game’s best Neutral Element Pals.