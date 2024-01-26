How to breed Faleris in Palworld

There's an easier way to get Faleris than trying to make it spawn in the Wildlife Sanctuary.

Faleris, a Tower boss Pal in Palworld, is a cool Pal to own—but catching Marcus’s Faleris or finding it in the Wildlife Sanctuary is tough. So, the simplest way to get one is by breeding and hatching its egg.

How to get a Faleris egg in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

In Palworld, you can guarantee a Faleris egg by breeding Anubis with Vanwyrm. Vanwyrm is easy to catch early on, but Anubis is trickier. It’s better to breed Anubis, perhaps using Broncherry and Relaxaurus, than trying to catch its high-level wild version at level 47.

Once you have both Anubis and Vanwyrm, you need to place them in a Breeding Farm. Don’t forget to put a Cake in the farm’s chest; this is crucial as it’s the only way to make the Pals interact and produce an egg. Another important thing to note is that the Pals must be of opposite genders, but the specific gender of each Pal doesn’t influence the outcome of the breeding process—you’ll get a Faleris either way. The result of their breeding will be a Huge Scorching Egg.

After obtaining the Huge Scorching Egg, your next step is to incubate it. You can speed up incubation by adjusting your world settings, specifically the “Time to Incubate Massive Egg.” Additionally, maintaining the right temperature for the egg during incubation is essential. Once incubation is complete, you’ll get your Faleris.

If you wish to ride your newly hatched Faleris, you’ll need to unlock its Saddle at level 38 through the Technology Tree. Then, you can craft it at the Pal Gear Workbench. The crafting process requires 30 Leather, 10 Cloth, 30 Refined Ingots, 25 Flame Organs, and 30 Paldium Fragments.

Full Faleris stats in Palworld