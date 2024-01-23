How to breed Anubis in Palworld

You don't need to be in the endgame to have Anubis in your party.

Anubis is a tough Pal to catch in Palworld, showing up as a level 47 boss in the central desert, making it a hard fight with a low catch rate. But you can breed Anubis from two other Pals to get it early on, which is considerably easier.

How to get an Anubis egg through breeding in Palworld You have many options. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s a list of all the tested Pal pairings in Palworld that will give you a Huge Rocky Egg with Anubis inside when bred on a Breeding Farm. The gender of each Pal doesn’t affect the outcome of the offspring. Penking and Bushi

and Quivern and Chillet

and Ragnahawk and Tombat

and Kitsun and Jormuntide

and Broncherry and Relaxaurus

and Rushoar and Suzaku Aqua

and Celeray and Menasting

and Gobfin and Suzaku

Breeding these Pals always gives you a Huge Rocky Egg with Anubis inside, no luck involved. After getting the egg, put it in an Incubator to hatch. How long it takes depends on your settings. It can be super quick or up to 72 hours on Hard. If you choose custom settings, it might even take up to 240 hours if you tweak the time to incubate Massive eggs. Regardless of the Incubation time, you’ll probably spend fewer resources to breed Anubis than you would to catch it in the wild, so this is a great alternative.

The Anubis you hatch starts at level one, so you have to level it up. It’s quicker to just have it in your Party.

Anubis is great for an Ore Farm because it’s incredible at Mining (level three) and good at Transporting (level two), handling both getting Ore and taking it to storage. Or, put it in a base that needs lots of Handiwork. Anubis is one of the few Pals with top-level Handiwork (level four), the best you can find right now.