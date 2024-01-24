How to find and catch Broncherry in Palworld

Let’s face it, riding Pals is one of the coolest features in Palworld, and one of the biggest that you can jump on is Broncherry.

The Grass-type Pal isn’t just a great way to get around, it also provides you will a nice bump to storage space, and it’s one of the best early-game Grass-type Pals. With these factors considered, it’s definitely a Pal you’ll want to catch. Here’s how.

Broncherry type, work suitability, and more

A great addition to any garden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry is great for players who often carry large supplies on their travels. This Pal not only can be ridden, but it also increases your storage space so it’s a neat addition to any Pal trainers party.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Overaffectionate (Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the players’s max carrying capacity.)

Work Suitability: Planting level three

Planting level three Possible Drops: Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds

Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds Paldeck Description: Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing, it exudes a pleasing aroma after finding a partner, which is called the “fragrance of first love.”

Where to find Broncherry in Palworld

You’ve got two options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Broncherry fairly early into your Palworld adventures roaming around the hilly green terrain towards the center of the map. These locations can be seen marked on the above map, and while they won’t be seen in abundance, it shouldn’t take too long to find one.

Broncherry is a great Pal to get quite early on and the good news is it typically appears around level 20 so you don’t need to be too far into your Palworld adventure to catch one. That said, there are still things you’ll want to keep in mind.

How to catch Broncherry in Palworld

Make sure you have plenty of Pal Spheres. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Broncherry is your typical process of weakening the creature with Pals or weapons before finally tossing a Pal Sphere. It’s important to consider regular Pal Spheres have a significantly low chance of catching Broncherry, so you might want to take with you Mega or Giga Pal Spheres.

If the battle itself is troubling you, taking early-game Fire-type Pals should be more than enough for this task, but once you have a team around the same level, type shouldn’t matter too much if weakening and catching the creature is your main objective.