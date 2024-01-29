Where to find Huge Rocky Eggs in Palworld

Huge Rocky Eggs are one of Palworld‘s many eggs you can incubate to obtain a new Pal. Let’s walk through this Palworld puzzler with you to cure your egg fix.

There are a few ways you can go about adding new Pals to your collection: catch them in the wild using Pal Spheres, breed Pals, and last but not least—hatch Pals from eggs.

One of the many types in Palworld is Huge Rocky Eggs. It’s one part a Huge egg, meaning that chances of acquiring rarer Pals are higher, and it’s a Rocky Egg, meaning you can hatch one of many different Ground Pals.

How to find Huge Rocky Eggs in Palworld

Adrian, I did it! Get it? “Rocky” egg? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve found that the only way to secure yourself a Huge Rocky Egg in Palworld is to find one randomly in the wild, as it doesn’t seem like Huge Rocky Eggs have a set location.

If you are actively looking to get your hands on at least one of these rare eggs, you’ll need to scower the desert and mountains across the full Palworld map to give yourself the best chance of finding one. Not only that, but it’s imperative you use a fast, flying mount Pal to see more of the land at once and avoid any potential and unnecessary conflict in your hunt.

Whereas Huge Scorching Eggs seem more consistent, for example, we haven’t found this to be the case with Huge Rocky Eggs, which is unfortunate as they’re a fantastic gateway to upper-level Pals such as Warsect.

There is a false notion that you can acquire the much sought-after Anubis, but this doesn’t seem to be the case, as even though Anubis can be found in Huge Rocky Eggs, it has to be from eggs you have bred yourself—meaning you have to breed Anubis.

If you can find a Huge Rocky Egg, then don’t stop there, all Palworld eggs have useful allies just waiting for you: Huge Dragon Eggs, Huge Damp Eggs, and Huge Verdant Eggs.