Where to find Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld

As you explore the different islands in Palworld, there will be plenty of different creatures that will lay different types of Eggs—including rare Huge Scorching Eggs that will instantly catch your attention.

Recommended Videos

Compared to other Eggs in the game, the Huge Scorching Egg is much larger and is colored with a bright yellow and red colorway with a fiery design around it. These are also much rarer than regular Eggs and, as a result, will give a rare Pal when successfully hatched.

Although you can have some of your high-tier Fire-type Pals breed for a chance at this Egg, there is also a chance that you’ll stumble upon this item in your travels with your friends. You will, however, have to head out to one of the more perilous locations on the map if you want the best chance of finding one in the wild.

Huge Scorching Egg locations in Palworld

The floor is lava. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the sure-fire locations where you can find a Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld is at the Volcano at the far southeast portion of the map. You’ll also have to head all the way up the volcano itself and start your search in the area around the Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre.

There are plenty of high-level Pals that will attack you if you venture too close to them, and you’ll also need some heat-resistant armor to survive the rising temperatures in this region. Without this armor, you will start to overheat and consistently take damage while you walk close to the blazing heat of this massive volcano.

I would also recommend that you bring a flying mount to search for any Huge Scorching Eggs since it will allow you to avoid any unnecessary fights with Pals while also scanning over a large amount of space in a short amount of time.

What Pals can you hatch from Huge Scorching Eggs?

At the moment, you can get either a Suzaku or a Blazehowl Noct from one of these Eggs, with the latter being one of the stronger Pals in the game. If you’re trying to collect one of these Pals without fighting them in the wild, hunting for one of these Eggs is your best bet.

How to hatch Huge Scorching Eggs in Palworld

Like all of the other Eggs in the game, you will need an Egg Incubator to hatch a Huge Scorching Egg. Although you can simply leave the Egg in the incubator, you can also increase the temperature around the incubator if you wish to speed up the countdown timer for hatching. The Egg Incubator’s location on the map and the Pals you assign to it at your base will all affect the incubation speed.