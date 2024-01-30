How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld

As you approach Palworld’s endgame, certain items become a necessity to defeat high-level enemies and obtain top-tier equipment. The Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic ticks all of these boxes.

Sinking countless hours into Palworld‘s open-world extravaganza will take you close to collecting the majority of the complete Paldeck, but Legendary Pals and Legendary Schematics remain. One such collectible is the Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic—and it’s no walk in the Palpagos park.

Like the Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic, the Legendary Heat variant features the word Legendary for a reason. So without further ado, let’s see what hell developers Pocketpair intend to put you through.

How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor in Palworld

You’ll need to take down a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor, you will first need to obtain the Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic by defeating Astegon and hoping it drops it.

This is the process you’ll need to go through to acquire the schematic for use:

Ensure you are Level 40-55, with strong Pals, before facing Astegon. We found Astegon at the following coordinates on the full Palworld map: -570, -416. Astegon can also be located in the very northeast region of the map, tucked away on a small island. You now need to find and catch Astegon—or just plain beat it if you’re not interested in owning it. Once you’ve done that, the Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic has a chance of dropping. If it doesn’t, rinse and repeat until it materializes.

Even though Astegon is not a Legendary, it’s very powerful, and will give you one hell of a fight! And due to the protected nature of the area, you’ll also trigger the Criminal Activity Underway warning while fighting it.

Bring high-level Pals of your own and serious firepower, and you should eventually be able to quell the threat. You can also breed Astegon and secure the Schematic that way—depending on your luck, as it’s completely RNG.

How to craft Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor in Palworld

Once you’ve acquired the Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor, you can now craft the armor with Production Assembly Line 2.

Here’s how to craft the Schematic:

Obtain the ability to build Production Assembly Line 2. Craft Production Assembly Line 2. Place it in the base of your choice. Now, round up the necessary materials required for the Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic. Finally, build the armor and equip it.

The Legendary version of Heat Resistant Armor provides a ridiculous amount of defense against fire and is imperative for areas such as the Volcano.