All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them

Like most games, Palworld contains Legendary weapons and armor pieces that are almost mandatory as you reach endgame. Fortunately, they’re all not that tough to locate.

Obviously, the main way of dealing with enemies in Palworld is with the help of your Pals. But the game also offers you a number of different equipment pieces that allow you to handle the dangers you come across, and they’re truly powerful. In fact, upgrading your weapons and armor when you progress is just as important as expanding your base or taking care of your Pals.

There are 10 different Legendary Weapons and Armors you need to obtain in your Palworld adventure, and here’s how you can do it.

How to get all Legendary Weapon Schematics in Palworld

There are six Legendary Weapons in Palworld: Crossbow, Handgun, Assault Rifle, Old Bow, Pump-Action Shotgun, and Rocket Launcher. Obtaining most of them requires you to defeat specific bosses.

Legendary Crossbow Schematic

Bushi is just south of the fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s begin with the Legendary Crossbow Schematic, dropped by Alpha Bushi, a fire Pal found in the southwest corner of the Palpagos Islands. The fight itself isn’t that tough and doesn’t require a high level, as around 25 should be enough, but there’s still plenty of preparation you should make ahead of the trip.

Legendary Handgun Schematic

Just south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach roughly level 35, you can start looking for the Legendary Handgun Schematic. This one is dropped by Alpha Beakon, located south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point. The Pal is a flying Electric type, so bring specific Pals along to defeat it easily.

Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic

It’s a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, we start to get serious. Obtaining the Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic in Palworld is tough, since you need to defeat Alpha Blazamut to do so, which has a remarkably high level and isn’t that easy to find, as it’s located in a cave in the Volcanic biome.

Legendary Old Bow Schematic

Kingpaca is easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary Old Bow, on the other hand, isn’t that big of a deal like some of the previous ones. The Schematic for it drops from Alpha Kingpaca, found nearthe starting location. But, don’t be mistaken, the fight is all but easy in this case, unless you have a much higher level.

Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic

A tough fight awaits there. Screenshot via MapGenie

As you can imagine, the Legendary Rocket Launcher is probably the strongest weapon you can find in Palworld. Therefore, it’s all but surprising that it’s guarded by one of the most perilous bosses in the game, Jetragon. Defeating it requires tons of preparation, but with proper strategy, it’s possible.

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic

Palworld Suzaku location. Image via mapgenie.io

Out of all six legendary weapons in Palworld, the Pump-Action Shotgun is arguably the toughest to acquire. Not only is the Pal who drops its schematics, Suzaku, tough to locate, as it spawns nearby the Duneshelter in the Sand biome, but it’s also a nightmare to defeat.

How to get all Legendary Armor Schematics in Palworld

There are only four Legendary Armor pieces in Palworld, yet they’re extremely helpful in numerous occasions. If you get the chance, you should go after them without a slightest doubt.

Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic

It’s just outside of your starting location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic is the easiest piece of gear to get your hands on early in the game. It drops from Alpha Chillet, found north of the starting location. But, especially if you’re early in the game, you should bring some specific Pals to help.

Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic

Frostallion can be found at the edge of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another perilous boss fight is Frostallion, which drops the Schematics for Legendary Pal Metal Helmet. It reigns over the Snow biome, which may be inaccessible without some specific gear. On top of that, the Pal can’t be taken down without specific Pals at your disposal.

Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor Schematic

Paladius and Necromus spawn at the tip of the Desert biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of specific gear required to fight Frostallion, the best option would be the Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor. This one can be found in the Desert biome, but it’s also dropped by endgame boss, Paladius.

Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic

Paladius spawns alongside another difficult endgame boss, Necromus. The latter drops Schematics for another mandatory endgame item, Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor. Therefore, in this instance, you won’t have to prepare for only one boss, but two.