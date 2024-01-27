How to get Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld

So, you want to get a Legendary Crossbow in Palworld, huh? Sure, guns are a big part of the game, but this crossbow packs a punch. Getting yourself a Legendary Crossbow might take a while, but it’s worth it in the end. Here’s how to get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld.

Palworld: How to get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic

Bushi is just south of the fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic (Crossbow Schematic 4) in Palworld, you need to defeat Alpha Bushi. Bushi is a fire Pal that hangs out in the southwest corner of the Palpagos Islands, but there’s also an Alpha Bushi with its own dungeon in the center of the map.

Alpha Bushi is located just south of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point. You’ll also see Bushi’s icon on the map. Head there, enter the instance through the glowing circle, and you’ll end up face to face with a level 23 Bushi. Defeat it, and you’ll get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic.

How to defeat Bushi and get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld

Alpha Bushi is waiting for a challenger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you are level 25 or higher, you shouldn’t have a problem defeating Bushi. Just use a few strong Pals (preferably Water Pals, because Bushi is a Fire Pal), and dish out some damage. Bushi has a nasty attack where it instantly teleports next to you or your Pal and hits hard, but it’s not like it has impenetrable armor. I had to switch a few Pals before taking Bushi down, but it wasn’t a huge deal.

If Bushi likes you, it might do you a solid and get stuck in a wall, like it did for me. What a Pal—pun intended. All I had to do was stab it with a metal spear a few times, and it didn’t even move from the spot (not that it could).

Thanks for making the fight easy for me, Bushi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, getting Bushi to drop the Legendary Crossbow Schematic is probably going to take a while. See, there’s no guarantee it will drop the Schematic after one go. I had to defeat it five times before the Schematic dropped. You can fight Bushi once an hour, so it’s not a huge deal, considering you’ll get a Legendary Crossbow for your trouble.

How to craft the Legendary Crossbow in Palworld

You’d think crafting a Legendary Crossbow would take lots of rare resources, but no. You only need the basics, which you likely already have. Here’s everything you need to craft the Legendary Crossbow:

337 Wood

270 Stone

67 Ingots

33 Nails

12 Ancient Civilization Parts

I’m surprised it doesn’t require High Quality Pal Oil, like many other powerful weapons do. That’s literally all there is to it. Keep fighting Bushi until it finally drops the Schematic, and you’re good to go. It’s a bit of a hassle since the Schematic isn’t a guaranteed drop, but it’s a fun fight, especially if Bushi gets stuck in a wall. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.