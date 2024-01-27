Category:
Palworld

How to get Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld

I can’t hang out, I’m BUSHI tonight!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jan 27, 2024 07:27 am
Bushi staring down at Palworld player
Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, you want to get a Legendary Crossbow in Palworld, huh? Sure, guns are a big part of the game, but this crossbow packs a punch. Getting yourself a Legendary Crossbow might take a while, but it’s worth it in the end. Here’s how to get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Palworld: How to get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic

Map of Palworld showing the location of Alpha Bushi
Bushi is just south of the fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic (Crossbow Schematic 4) in Palworld, you need to defeat Alpha Bushi. Bushi is a fire Pal that hangs out in the southwest corner of the Palpagos Islands, but there’s also an Alpha Bushi with its own dungeon in the center of the map.

Alpha Bushi is located just south of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point. You’ll also see Bushi’s icon on the map. Head there, enter the instance through the glowing circle, and you’ll end up face to face with a level 23 Bushi. Defeat it, and you’ll get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic.

How to defeat Bushi and get the Legendary Crossbow Schematic in Palworld

Player standing in front of an Alpha Bushi
Alpha Bushi is waiting for a challenger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you are level 25 or higher, you shouldn’t have a problem defeating Bushi. Just use a few strong Pals (preferably Water Pals, because Bushi is a Fire Pal), and dish out some damage. Bushi has a nasty attack where it instantly teleports next to you or your Pal and hits hard, but it’s not like it has impenetrable armor. I had to switch a few Pals before taking Bushi down, but it wasn’t a huge deal.

If Bushi likes you, it might do you a solid and get stuck in a wall, like it did for me. What a Pal—pun intended. All I had to do was stab it with a metal spear a few times, and it didn’t even move from the spot (not that it could).

Bushi in Palworld is stuck inside a wall and the player is stabbing it with a spear
Thanks for making the fight easy for me, Bushi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, getting Bushi to drop the Legendary Crossbow Schematic is probably going to take a while. See, there’s no guarantee it will drop the Schematic after one go. I had to defeat it five times before the Schematic dropped. You can fight Bushi once an hour, so it’s not a huge deal, considering you’ll get a Legendary Crossbow for your trouble.

How to craft the Legendary Crossbow in Palworld

You’d think crafting a Legendary Crossbow would take lots of rare resources, but no. You only need the basics, which you likely already have. Here’s everything you need to craft the Legendary Crossbow:

  • 337 Wood
  • 270 Stone
  • 67 Ingots
  • 33 Nails
  • 12 Ancient Civilization Parts

I’m surprised it doesn’t require High Quality Pal Oil, like many other powerful weapons do. That’s literally all there is to it. Keep fighting Bushi until it finally drops the Schematic, and you’re good to go. It’s a bit of a hassle since the Schematic isn’t a guaranteed drop, but it’s a fun fight, especially if Bushi gets stuck in a wall. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.

related content
Read Article ‘Easily the worst part of the game’: Palworld players are begging for QoL Pal UI
A Palworld player holding a Foxparks in a base with lots of working Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
‘Easily the worst part of the game’: Palworld players are begging for QoL Pal UI
Tom Foley Tom Foley Jan 27, 2024
Read Article Best player-made Palworld base designs
A Ranch in Palworld, with a grassy hill and a fence for Pals.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best player-made Palworld base designs
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Grintale in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Grintale in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Grintale in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Katress in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Katress in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Katress in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Easily the worst part of the game’: Palworld players are begging for QoL Pal UI
A Palworld player holding a Foxparks in a base with lots of working Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
‘Easily the worst part of the game’: Palworld players are begging for QoL Pal UI
Tom Foley Tom Foley Jan 27, 2024
Read Article Best player-made Palworld base designs
A Ranch in Palworld, with a grassy hill and a fence for Pals.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best player-made Palworld base designs
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Grintale in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Grintale in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Grintale in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Katress in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Katress in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Katress in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 26, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.