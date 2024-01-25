How to beat Bushi in Palworld and all rewards

Bushi is one of the coolest Pals in Palworld. Who doesn’t want their own Samurai roaming around doing battle for them? Well, the good news is you can catch Bushi super early in Palworld but you’ll first need to beat them in battle which can be a tricky task. Fortunately, with the right setup, this task can become much more manageable.

How to beat Bushi in Palworld

Bushi is a dangerous Fire-type fighter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Bushi you’ll need to bring your best Water-type Pals. This Samurai is a fiery one, so Water Pals like Relaxaurus will make short work of the boss quickly cooling things down. Seeing as Bushi is only Level 23, you should be okay using any of the early-game Water Pals so long as you level them to a similar amount.

As for what gear you need to bring to the fight, there’s nothing specific. I would suggest taking a Bow or other ranged weapon as they are useful to maintain space and dodge attack; if you choose to get close to Bushi you’re going to be putting yourself in the danger zone.

Another thing I’d recommend is to build a Daedream Necklace so you can bring another attacker. This isn’t necessary, but having an extra set of hands to do the work never hurts.

How to fight Bushi in Palworld

Open this fight by tossing your best Water-type Pal into battle. While they do the work, hang back and launch your ranged attacks at Bushi while dodging any fireballs that come your way. Keep in mind where you are on the battlefield because there are pillars that can be used as cover. These are very handy and should be taken advantage of any time you need to switch Pals or do any healing.

Continue on the battle switching between Pals so that none feint until you damage Bushi enough to catch. At this point make sure you command your Pals not to attack so they don’t finish the foe off before you can catch them.

Regular Pal Spheres won’t be enough here so we suggest taking Giga Spheres to ensure that Bushi isn’t going anywhere but to your Pal box.

Bushi rewards in Palworld

Along with a ton of XP, you’ll get a few different items for catching or defeating Bushi. These are the following: