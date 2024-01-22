Palworld has a ton of unique Pals, and one of them is a fire samurai Bushi.

Bushi is one of the Fire Pals best known for its Brandish Blade ability. This attacks enemies with laigiri. But that’s not all, you can employ Bushi in your base with Kindling level two, Handiwork level one, Lumbering level three, Transporting level two, and even Gathering level one.

Here’s how to find and catch Bushi in Palworld.

Where to find Bushi in Palworld

Bushi comes in two shapes—regular Pal and Alpha Pal. While regular Pals go on hunts with you and help you with errands in your base, Alpha Pals are boss versions. Regular Pals spawn in the wild, and Alpha Pal Bushi is in a dungeon.

Bushi spawns in volcanoes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hunting for Bushi, head to the volcanoes in the northeast or to the southwest. If you want to be faster, I suggest you take a mount. Remember, there are ground and flying mounts.

Alpha Pal Bushi is in a dungeon in Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also capture Alpha Pal Bushi by traveling to the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster in the southwest. In the middle, you can enter a dungeon and defeat Alpha Pal Bushi.

How to catch Bushi in Palworld

You have to keep in mind when hunting a Bushi is that it’s a Fire-type Pal. Naturally, the easiest way to counter it is to bring along a Water-type Pal and let them use water abilities. I recommend bringing along Relaxaurus, Broncherry Aqua, or Suzaku Aqua. If you don’t have any of these, any Water-type Pal will work just fine.

You should have at least two Pals when fighting Bushi, so you can swap between them. This encounter is a bit more demanding, and you have to carefully dodge Bushi’s abilities or suffer great damage.