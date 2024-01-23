How to get Giga Spheres in Palworld

Not all Pal Spheres are created equal in Palworld, and as you reach higher levels, you’ll need more than just a Statue of Power to keep up with the stronger Pals you’ll encounter.

There are several different tiers of Pal Spheres, and each boasts greater capturing power than its predecessor. There is the Mega Sphere, which can be found on the ground even in the starting island that hosts the Plateau of Beginnings, and then there is the Giga Sphere, which is where things start to get a tiny bit less intuitive. Getting Giga Spheres is an absolute must in Palworld, and thankfully, it’s easy once you understand the process.

What are Giga Spheres in Palworld?

Regular Pal Spheres are blue and can be quickly and easily acquired starting at level one. As such, their capture power is lacking, and as you get to higher levels and start trying to capture more powerful and rare Pals, the Pal Sphere’s percentages will begin to let you down. The solution to this problem is simple: As you level up, you will start finding and being able to craft better Pal Spheres that have automatically higher percentages of a successful capture.

The first higher tier Pal Sphere is called the Mega Sphere, and it is immediately recognizable from its bright green color—a differentiator from the regular Sphere’s blue shade. The next tier above that is called the Giga Sphere—a golden Sphere that will greatly increase your odds of capturing Pals when used. There are more Spheres that are even higher than the Giga Sphere, but you need not worry about those until later on in the game.

Regular Pal Spheres and Mega Spheres can both be found in starting zones of Palworld, but the golden Giga Sphere is not. To get your hands on one, you either need to venture into dangerous foreign lands, or you need to keep grinding out levels to unlock the option for crafting one.

How to get Giga Spheres

Giga Spheres can be found on the ground just like lower Sphere variants, however they do not spawn at all on the Plateau of Beginnings island.

Of course, you can venture north, west, or east, which will lead you to other islands that feature higher levels Pals and human foes. These islands with enemies from levels 20 to 30 will have Giga Spheres on the ground, and any humans killed here are likely to drop them. With that said, I don’t think this is the best way to get your hands on Giga Spheres.

You only need to be level 20 to start crafting Giga Spheres in your base, and level 20 can easily be achieved even before venturing out from the first island in Palworld.

How to craft Giga Spheres

The first thing you need is a Sphere Workbench. While regular blue Pal Spheres can be crafted at a Primitive Bench, any higher tier of Pal Sphere needs a dedicated Sphere Bench to be created. The recipe for a Sphere Workbench becomes available at level 14, and you should absolutely make it a priority to unlock.

Once you have unlocked the recipe, a Sphere Workbench can be crafted for:

10 Paldium Fragment

30 Wood

10 Nail

While the Mega Sphere recipe also becomes available at level 14, you need to advance another six levels before Giga Sphere crafting becomes available at level 20. After reaching level 20 and unlocking Giga Spheres from the Technology Tree, you can craft one for:

Two Paldium Fragment

Two Ingot

Seven Wood

Seven Stone

The capture power on Giga Spheres makes them absolutely necessary for venturing out past the starting island in Palworld, but the steep cost of two Ingots a piece makes for a pretty demanding production. We have a guide on the best places to get Ore in Palworld, which will help tremendously in keeping up with the need for so many Ingots.

How many Giga Spheres do you need?

Because costs of Giga Spheres are so much higher than Mega or regular Spheres, I recommend never crafting more than 10 or so of these at any one time, because Pal Spheres and Mega Spheres do scale with you and shouldn’t drop off too significantly in most cases.

So long as you’re close to the same level as a Pal, you should be able to capture it with a normal Sphere. If you’re close in level to an Alpha Pal, a Mega Sphere should do the trick. Until you’re at the point where Giga Spheres feel common, I recommend only using them to capture Alpha Pals that are much higher level than yourself and that you feel are absolute must-haves.

Even then, you can preserve your Giga Spheres by using a Mega Sphere first. There’s no harm in a Pal escaping a Sphere, so you should always test out capturing with a lower level Sphere to get a feel for what kind of odds you’re looking at. From there, you can decide whether a Giga Sphere will be necessary or justified.