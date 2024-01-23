How to get Mega Spheres in Palworld

There are many different ways to capture creatures across the vast and diverse lands of Palworld. Pal Spheres are usually the best way to go, though, especially when using better quality tools such as the Mega Sphere.

The Mega Sphere is the second type of sphere you can acquire after the base Pal Sphere. It gives you a better shot at capturing higher-level Pals that would be harder to catch with the regular Sphere. You do, however, need to grind and forage for resources if you want to create your own Mega Spheres without having to rely on random spawns you find on the ground. You’ll need to reach a specific level before you even unlock the item, and you’ll also have to build some key stations for your base.

How to create a Mega Sphere in Palworld

Work hard to make the work easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Mega Sphere, players must reach level 14, the Technology tree tier in which the item is unlocked with two Ancient Technology Points. Afterward, you will need to unlock the Sphere Workbench, which can also be unlocked at level 14 and will give you the ability to create higher quality spheres.

Once you’ve acquired the Sphere Workbench, the recipe for the Mega Sphere is relatively simple and easy to acquire. You will need:

One Paldium Fragment

One Ingot

Five Wood

Five Stone

Paldium Fragments can be found all across the lands of Palworld, seen by the silver and blue rocks that are mostly located near the edge of rivers. Wood and Stone are also bountiful across all tracks in the game, making Ingots the hardest resource to acquire for the recipe due to the amount of time needed to refine it.

Ingots can be created by refining Ore found in the world, and this resource can only be turned into Ingots by a Refining Forge. You will also need a Pal to man the forge, like a Foxparks, to keep the flames going while it works. Luckily for players, Foxparks can be found in bunches around the first area that you spawn in, making it a great Pal to pick up for its usefulness around the base along with its early combat abilities.