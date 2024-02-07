Broncherry Aqua boss fight location in Palworld

Broncherry Aqua is the Water-Element variant of the adorable Broncherry in Palworld, but finding the boss fight is a challenging task. Unlike its Grass-Element counterpart, Broncherry Aqua is much more elusive.

Rather than casually stumbling into this Pal on your adventures in Palworld, you need to track down the precise location of Broncherry Aqua, and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to find Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

An elusive Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry Aqua is a much rarer version of the standard Broncherry in Palworld, and apart from breeding, the only way to add Broncherry Aqua to your collection is to take down the Alpha boss. But if you head to the icon on the map, it’s nowhere to be seen.

Like Dinossom Lux and Blazamut, Broncherry Aqua is hiding away in a nearby Mineshaft that can be difficult to find if you don’t know exactly where to look, but we’ve nailed down the precise location and can direct you straight to it.

Broncherry Aqua’s precise location and coordinates in Palworld

Mined the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate Broncherry Aqua, head to the Shoal Mineshaft. The precise coordinates for the Shoal Mineshaft are 141, -434, and you can easily reach this location by heading northwest from the Seal of the Swordmaster Fast Travel point.

Broncherry Aqua is a level 30 field boss in Palworld, and can be a threat if you aren’t prepared. Though Broncherry Aqua is weak to both Electric and Fire-Element Pals, using Electric Pals is the best choice, as Fire Pals are weak to Broncherry Aqua’s attacks.

Broncherry Aqua’s stats in Palworld

Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry Aqua is a Grass/Water Pal in Palworld with the Partner Skill “Overaffectionate,” which boosts your weight capacity when Broncherry Aqua is in your party. You can ride this Pal once you’ve unlocked and crafted the Broncherry Aqua Saddle. The base stats for Broncherry Aqua are: