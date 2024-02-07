Category:
Palworld

Broncherry Aqua boss fight location in Palworld

Cherry on top.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 11:46 am
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Shoal Mineshaft where the Broncherry Aqua boss is located.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry Aqua is the Water-Element variant of the adorable Broncherry in Palworld, but finding the boss fight is a challenging task. Unlike its Grass-Element counterpart, Broncherry Aqua is much more elusive.

Rather than casually stumbling into this Pal on your adventures in Palworld, you need to track down the precise location of Broncherry Aqua, and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to find Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

A screenshot of the Palworld map with the Broncherry Aqua boss highlighted.
An elusive Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry Aqua is a much rarer version of the standard Broncherry in Palworld, and apart from breeding, the only way to add Broncherry Aqua to your collection is to take down the Alpha boss. But if you head to the icon on the map, it’s nowhere to be seen.

Like Dinossom Lux and Blazamut, Broncherry Aqua is hiding away in a nearby Mineshaft that can be difficult to find if you don’t know exactly where to look, but we’ve nailed down the precise location and can direct you straight to it.

Broncherry Aqua’s precise location and coordinates in Palworld

A screenshot of the map in Palworld showing the location of the Shoal Mineshaft.
Mined the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate Broncherry Aqua, head to the Shoal Mineshaft. The precise coordinates for the Shoal Mineshaft are 141, -434, and you can easily reach this location by heading northwest from the Seal of the Swordmaster Fast Travel point.

Broncherry Aqua is a level 30 field boss in Palworld, and can be a threat if you aren’t prepared. Though Broncherry Aqua is weak to both Electric and Fire-Element Pals, using Electric Pals is the best choice, as Fire Pals are weak to Broncherry Aqua’s attacks.

Broncherry Aqua’s stats in Palworld

Broncherry Aqua's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Broncherry Aqua is a Grass/Water Pal in Palworld with the Partner Skill “Overaffectionate,” which boosts your weight capacity when Broncherry Aqua is in your party. You can ride this Pal once you’ve unlocked and crafted the Broncherry Aqua Saddle. The base stats for Broncherry Aqua are:

  • HP: 120
  • ATK: 80
  • DEF: 100
  • Work Speed: 100
  • Food: 7/10
  • Time: Whole Day
  • Weakness: Fire/Electric
  • Work Suitability: Watering level three
related content
Read Article All Palworld console commands
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld console commands
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting Depresso.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Menasting boss fight location in Palworld
A player stood at the entrance to the Dessicated Mineshaft in Palworld where the Menasting boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Menasting boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Kingpaca Cryst boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Forgotten Mineshaft where the boss Kingpaca Cryst is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Kingpaca Cryst boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.