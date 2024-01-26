How to breed Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

Broncherry Aqua is one of the rare Pal variants you can add to your collection in Palworld, but you need to know how to breed Broncherry Aqua for the easiest way to get it.

Recommended Videos

Though you can catch a Broncherry Aqua in Palworld by tackling the Alpha Boss, you cannot catch a standard version of the Pal anywhere on the map and, instead, will need to rely on breeding to add them to your collection.

If that’s the route you want to go down and you want to know how to breed Broncherry Aqua, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get Broncherry Aqua Egg in Palworld

To hatch Broncherry Aqua from an egg in Palworld, there are only two possible breeding combinations you can use—one of which is breeding two Broncherry Aqua’s of opposite genders. The Broncherry Aqua breeding combinations in Palworld are:

Broncherry and Fuack

and Broncherry Aqua and Broncherry Aqua

Fuack is an easy Pal to capture in Palworld, and can be found in abundance in the low-level areas of the map surrounding the spawn points, but Broncherry will require some more exploring. You can find Broncherry in the western islands of the forest biome. I’ve encountered plenty in the Bamboo Grove opposite the volcano.

Head west. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other method for breeding Broncherry Aqua is by pairing two Broncherry Aqua’s of opposite genders together in the breeding pen. Of course, this requires you to already have at least two Broncherry Aqua’s in your collection, so it’s not as quick as the other method.

When breeding any Pals in Palworld, ensure you have plenty of Cake, as one is required every time you breed for a new egg, and have an Egg Incubator ready to go. If you want to hatch eggs quickly, there are ways to speed up Egg Incubation.