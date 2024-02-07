Dinossom Lux boss fight location in Palworld

Dinossom Lux can be found across the desert in Palworld but finding the Dinossom Lux boss fight location is more challenging. Like some of the other bosses in Palworld, this Alpha boss is hidden away in a secret location.

Luckily for you, there’s no need to embark on a treacherous journey across the desert to find the holy grail, as we’ve located the exact spot you need to find along with compiling Dinossom Lux’s stats and weaknesses.

How to find Dinossom Lux in Palworld

Static shock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Electric Element variant of the adorable Dinossom is not an extremely rare pal and can be hatched from eggs or caught in the desert. However, if you want Ancient Civilization Parts you will need to take down the boss—but you won’t reach your destination by simply traveling to the boss icon on the map.

Instead, Dinossom Lux is one of the Alpha Pal bosses that are hidden away in a Mineshaft, like Astegon and Blazamut, and finding the exact spot can be tricky, particularly given the hostile desert environment.

Dinossom Lux’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

A long way to travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Dinossom Lux boss, locate The Furthest Mineshaft directly north of the boss icon. The exact coordinates for The Furthest Mineshaft are 349, 569. Due to the hot environment, you’ll need to be equipped with Heat Resistant Clothing to prevent damage and I advise bringing a Torch or a Fire Element Pal to light the passage through the Mineshaft.

Dinossom Lux is an extremely powerful level 47 field boss and, unlike other boss dungeons, there aren’t any pillars to hide behind during the fight. Dinossom Lux also has high attack and defense stats, so bringing a bulky and powerful Ground or Ice Element Pal is the best strategy to exploit its weaknesses.

Dinossom Lux’s stats in Palworld

You’re in for a shock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dinossom Lux is an Electric/Dragon Element Pal with the Partner Skill “Thunder Dragon”, which enhances Electric attacks when mounted. It can be ridden once you have unlocked and crafted the Dinossom Lux Saddle. The base stats for Dinossom Lux are: