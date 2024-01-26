How to breed Dinossom Lux in Palworld

A Dinossom on its own is still amazing, but you obviously want the Dinossom Lux version. The good news is that Dinossom Lux can be obtained through breeding in Palworld.

Dinossom is a Grass and Dragon type in Palworld and is one of those Pals that looks simultaneously friendly and fierce. It’s an extremely capable helper when it comes to Farming and is also adept at Lumbering. However, its main purpose in this scenario is to help birth a rarer form—Dinossom Lux.

As with all “Lux” and “Noct” versions, not only are the Pal’s colors mixed up, but their element changes, along with their skills, and so do the possible drops. Let’s dive in.

How to get Dinossom Lux egg in Palworld

You will need to catch a Dinossom, as well as a Rayhound, have them breed, and then you should have a prize-winning egg at the end of it containing a Dinossom Lux in Palworld.

Check out the method to our madness right here:

Find and catch a Dinossom. Now, do the same with a Rayhound. Take them both to one of your bases. If you haven’t already, install a Breeding Pen. Assign Dinossom and Rayhound to the Breeding Pen—along with a Cake. Take the egg that they produce and put it in the Egg Incubator. Wait for it to be ready, hatch it, and you should have a Dinossom Lux.

This is not the only way to secure yourself a Dinossom Lux, though. You can obtain one by finding one out and about around the full Palworld map. Do note that you’ll only find one in a very high-level area, and you should only consider this much later on in Palworld.

Dinossum Lux is just one of many different Pal breeding combinations. Some can only be obtained through breeding, whereas some are more open-ended in the way you can go about adding them to your gang. The complete Paldeck is very diverse, so good luck trying to Pal them all.

Full Dinossum Lux stats in Palworld

