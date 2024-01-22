How to find and catch Dinossum in Palworld

The loveable Pals of Palworld are scattered all across the land, from the forests to the tundra. One of the cutest ones, Dinossum, is an important find for anyone with early-game logging needs. Let’s catch some of these fragrant dragons for ourselves.

Dinossum location in Palworld

Dinossum can appear in a ton of wooded areas, from the Windswept Hills to the Ice Wind Island in the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dinossums are located in early game wooded areas in Palworld. This includes the starting region of the Windswept Hills as well as East Island, Ice Wind Island, and the Sea Breeze Archipelago—more specifically, on the wooded island that holds the large Sweepa boss fight.

Dinossum can range from level seven to mid-10s, meaning a normal Pal Sphere is normally enough to catch one on low health. However, their quick binding leaf attack can be frustrating for players just getting used to dodging monsters—make sure you have the health to take a hit.

To actively find a Dinossum, you’ll need to head a bit deeper into the forests of Palworld, past the Lambells and Cattivas. While its habitat does appear directly on the spawn of Windswept Hills, it’s very rare to actually see one wandering the starting areas. If you head down the hill and deeper into the woods, you’re more likely to see the green gentle giant as it wanders about the trees.

Dinossum can roam alone or in packs of two to three. The only attack they use regularly in the wild is Leaf Shot which can be dodged predictably as long as their buddies don’t shoot you from behind. We recommend isolating them using your Pals and quickly taking out the rest of the pack before whittling a lone one down and catching your prize. This dinosaur-like Pal will almost certainly break out of several Pal Spheres before you get one, so maximize your odds of catching it with Giga Pal Spheres or by weakening the Pal first.

What is Dinossum used for?

Don’t step on a Dinossum’s tail and you’ll have a fantastic gardener on your side. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As a Grass and Dragon Pal, Dinossum is used for its excellent level two Planting and Lumbering stats, as well as its surprisingly effective Mount ability. In your base, they are best left unassigned so they can move from your Berry and Wheat patches to your Logging Site freely. In battle, Dinossum can be ridden to boost Grass attacks, making it useful as a binder for mid-game trials. You can also defeat or catch these green dinosaurs for Wheat Seeds, a requirement for the Wheat Plantation food production upgrade.