How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

A full belly is an important requirement in Palworld to keep you and your Pals healthy—and Wheat Seeds can provide a regular source of food.

Recommended Videos

In Palworld, your character’s health and the health of your Pals will start depleting when they’re starving, so it’s always wise to have a steady supply of food at hand. While Berries are common, easy to find, and a great source of food to begin with, building a farm to use Wheat Seeds is better.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

While many materials are simple to find and gather in Palworld, Wheat Seeds are an exception, as there’s only one easy way you can get your hands on them, which we’ve outlined below.

Where to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Find a merchant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wheat Seeds can only be purchased from a Merchant in Palworld. Currently, this is the only known method of obtaining Wheat Seeds, so I advise setting out to find a nearby Settlement as soon as possible. Fortunately, Settlements have Fast Travel Points nearby.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

In the image above, you can see a Small Settlement located on the map near the standard spawn point in Palworld. It is located west of the large skeleton found in the sea and southwest of Rayne Tower.

Inside the Small Settlement, you can find a Merchant who sells Wheat Seeds for 100 Gold, along with other useful items like Medical Supplies, Arrows, Pal Spheres, and more. While you can obtain the other items through other means, you need to buy Wheat Seeds.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Can’t beat Wheat! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Pals drop Wheat Seeds when defeated, like Robinquill, but these Pals can be difficult to find in the early-game, and visiting a Merchant is much easier.

To grow Wheat with Wheat Seeds, you need to build a Wheat Plantation, which requires three Wheat Seeds, 35 Wood, and 35 Stone. Once built, add Pals to your base with Planting, Watering, and Gathering abilities to passively farm Wheat. You’ll also gather additional Wheat Seeds from the Wheat Plantation, so you shouldn’t have to buy any more.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You can then use your Wheat at a Mill to create Flour, which you can turn into Bread—a great source of food for you and your Pals.