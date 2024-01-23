Best Pals for gathering in Palworld

Regardless of the game, Gathering is an essential task as you gain necessary resources, and in Palworld, there are Pals who are skilled at Gathering. These Pals will have the Gathering work suitability and different proficiencies, meaning specific Pals are better at Gathering than others at different stages.

Recommended Videos

Palworld: Best Pals for Gathering

The most versatile end game Gathering Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports The best early game, Gathering Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Pals for Gathering at the early, middle, and late game stages in Palworld include the following:

Best late game: Jetragon: Level three Gathering: As Jetragon only has a level three Gathering work suitability, this is the only task it will focus on, which means it won’t get distracted by other jobs. However, it won’t have anything left to do once it’s finished Gathering.

Level three Gathering: As Jetragon only has a level three Gathering work suitability, this is the only task it will focus on, which means it won’t get distracted by other jobs. However, it won’t have anything left to do once it’s finished Gathering. Best versatile endgame : Verdash : Level three Gathering. Verdash is the all-rounder we need on our team as they can help with Gathering, and they have level three Handiwork and level two Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting. So, when it’s finished Gathering, it can assist with other jobs around the base.

: : Level three Gathering. Verdash is the all-rounder we need on our team as they can help with Gathering, and they have level three Handiwork and level two Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting. So, when it’s finished Gathering, it can assist with other jobs around the base. Best mid game: Petallia: Level two Gathering. Petallia is only a few paces north of the Ancient Ritual Site waypoint, meaning it’s close to the starting zone and the best Pal to help you transition into faster Gathering production. It also has other work suitabilities, such as level three Planting, level two Handiwork and Medicine Production, and level one Transportation. It’s versatile, pretty easy to capture, and will significantly help your base. If you haven’t found a Petallia, you can also capture and use Robinquill (I found one near the Hypocrite Hill waypoint), as it also has a level two Gathering, Handiwork and Transport, and level one Planting, Lumbering, and Medicine Production.

Level two Gathering. Petallia is only a few paces north of the Ancient Ritual Site waypoint, meaning it’s close to the starting zone and the best Pal to help you transition into faster Gathering production. It also has other work suitabilities, such as level three Planting, level two Handiwork and Medicine Production, and level one Transportation. It’s versatile, pretty easy to capture, and will significantly help your base. Best early game : Tanzee: Level one Gathering. Like Verdash, Tanzee has work suitabilities in Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, and Transporting, albeit it’s only a level one proficiency. But as you can get this Pal early on, it can be an excellent little worker at your camp. If you’re just starting or haven’t seen a Tanzee, you can also capture a Cattiva , as it has level-one work suitabilities in Handiwork, Gathering, Mining, and Transporting.

: Level one Gathering. Like Verdash, Tanzee has work suitabilities in Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, and Transporting, albeit it’s only a level one proficiency. But as you can get this Pal early on, it can be an excellent little worker at your camp.

If you need help harvesting your crops, these are the best Gathering Pals to assign to your base from the early game to the lategame in Palworld.