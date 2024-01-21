Category:
Palworld

How to get Flour in Palworld

Bit of a grind.
Adam Newell
Published: Jan 21, 2024
Prepare for a slog, folks, if you’re hoping to make the legendary item known as Flour in Palworld. To make Flour, you need to complete several steps and level up a bit to unlock it. Don’t worry, though—we’re here to help, and it’s definitely worth doing, especially if you’re trying to unlock the ability to create Cake to help with Pal Breeding.

How to create Flour in Palworld

First things first. To make Flour, you need Wheat, and more importantly Wheat Seeds. You can get these seeds by buying them from Wandering Merchants that roam the map. You can also find a Wandering Merchant in the Settlements you discover across your travels. They sell Wheat Seeds for 100 Gold Coins each, and you need three to set up a Wheat Field in your base.

You’ll unlock the Wheat Field at level 15 on the Tech tree along with the Mill, another building you’ll need to turn the Wheat that Pals grow in your base into Flour. Anytime Pals harvest your Wheat Field, quickly take the Wheat to the Mill to turn it into Flour. If you don’t, chances are your Pals will end up eating it instead to keep themselves alive while doing other stuff on your land.

Once Wheat is turned into Flour, Pals will not eat it, as Flour is a crafting resource and not a food item. As such, you an use your Flour to make better dishes, or as we mentioned before, make that legendary Cake you need.

