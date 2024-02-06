How to farm Stone fast in Palworld

Though it may be a basic resource, Stone is a must-have material throughout Palworld. From level one until the endgame content, you need Stone, and there are fast ways to go about it.

Crafting is such an integral ingredient in the Palworld recipe book and often supersedes the Pal-catching nature the title is best known for. This is why it’s critical you know how to farm Wood as fast as you can, but also Stone.

We’ve rounded up the fastest ways to accumulate Stone in Palworld, and like Medusa, we’ll gaze upon you with a stone-like stare if you don’t follow these top tips.

Fastest ways to get Stone in Palworld

Find Stone out and about

Not every tip has to involve vastly high levels of precision and methodical planning. Sometimes, the basics will work. The Palworld map is big, and for a while, you may not have a flying mount. Walking will become your friend as you toil away in the early hours, and you’re sure to come across Stone handily ready on the floor.

Smash Mining Stones

In the same way that you cut down trees to gain Wood, you will also be able to find Mining Stones scattered around the island of Palpagos. This will require you to have a capable instrument to harvest it such as a Pickaxe, and while it may not be a speedy way to grow your Stone collection, it will comfortably set you on your way.

Build a Stone Pit

The natural successor to finding random Stone deposits is to artificially manufacture your own supply chain. How do you do this? By unlocking the ability to create Stone Pits and provide an endless conveyor belt of Stone.

To build a Stone Pit, follow these steps:

Progress your player rank up until you achieve Technology level seven. Sacrifice two of your Technology Points on the “Stone Pit” recipe. Select a base to build a Stone Pit. It will require the following resources to craft: 50 Stone, 20 Wood, and 10 Paldium Fragments. Produce it, patiently wait for a couple of minutes, and you’ll have your own Stone Pit.

Pals with high-level Mining skills

The final way to efficiently rack up Stone is to have Pals with not only the Mining ability but advanced experience in this discipline: Level two and three Pals, etc.

Palworld’s best Mining pals can extract Stone so much faster than basic level one types, with specimens such as Digtoise and Anubis capable of Mining much quicker than the popular Lovander, for instance.