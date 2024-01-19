Stone is an essential resource in Palworld, but it can be tedious to get it because it weighs a lot and takes a while to mine.

Recommended Videos

With the Stone Pit, you won’t have to worry about mining anymore as Pals will be getting Stone for you. This is why, in this guide, I’ll walk you through how to get a Stone Pit in Palworld.

How to unlock a Stone Pit in Palworld

An early-game must-have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Stone Pit once you reach level seven in exchange for two Technology Points in the Technology menu. It should be fairly easy to unlock it as you level up quickly at the beginning of the game and get plenty of points to spend on new buildings and items.

How to build a Stone Pit in Palworld

Takes the same amount of space as the Logging Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve unlocked the Stone Pit, head to your base, open the build menu, and find the building in the Production tab. While the Stone Pit on its own is a pretty handy station, I’d also recommend you build a Logging Site and Crusher to always have an abundance of the most common resources.

To build a Stone Pit, you’ll need the following resources:

50 Stone

20 Wood

10 Paldium Fragment

Place the Stone Pit down and hold the build button to complete construction. If you have any Pals around, they’ll immediately come over to help you with building and the whole process will take only around 30 to 40 seconds.

How to assign a Pal to the Stone Pit in Palworld

At least these aren’t the coal mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with any other station, your Pals can work at the Stone Pit and produce Stone for you. To get your Pals into the mines, you first need to find a Pal with the Mining trait. Someone like Cattiva (a cat-like pink Pal) is easily found at the beginning of the game and will do just fine. Add the Mining Pal to the base and they will start working at the Stone Pit. Keep in mind that if the Pal has other traits, they will occasionally tend to other tasks around your base.