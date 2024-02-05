How to farm Wood fast in Palworld

Wood is required for so many of Palworld’s structures and craftable resources, and there are ways for you to stockpile and accumulate the material faster than normal.

Short of eating the stuff, Wood can be used for almost anything in Palworld. It’s one of the most basic resources, but it doesn’t mean you can acquire an abundance of it fast. Like Honey or Lettuce Seeds, you can make collecting this stuff less of a bore and leave you wanting more.

Instead of hindering your crafting capabilities, allow us to take you on a journey of discovery as we look at how you can obtain Wood the most efficiently in Palworld. It’d be a shame if you were short when it came to crafting something you needed, Woodn’t it?

Fastest ways to get Wood in Palworld

Chop that Wood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cutting down trees

While not as fast as other methods on this list, if you’ve got nothing to do, you can get yourself an Axe and wail away at any trees you come across. After a few swings of your trusty weapon, you’ll earn one Wood. Another few chops and you’ll be rewarded with more.

I will say that this method will serve you well as an early-game technique but quickly become antiquated as you progress.

Check the ground as you explore

From the start of Palworld until the very end, there’s no harm in picking up any Wood lying around on the floor as you run around the Palpagos. Whether you’re approaching a big-time Pal like an Astegon or heading to the next big boss fight, you can always find Wood prone out in the open.

Build a Logging Site

The real game-changer for obtaining Wood will arrive once you learn how to get a Logging Site—exponentially increasing the rate at which you obtain Wood. This device will allow you to mass-produce the resource at regular intervals every day.

If you don’t know how to build a logging site, though, here are some easy instructions:

Level up until you reach Technology Level Six. Spend two Technology Points on “Logging Site.” Choose the base you want to build the Wood-producing area. It will require the following resources to craft: 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paldium Fragments. Wait a couple of minutes or so, and eventually building will be completed.

Have Pals with high Lumbering skill level

Now you have a Logging Site entrenched in one of your bases, you need the staff to properly run it. For this, you need Lumbering Pals with the “Lumbering” Work Suitability—ideally with higher-level stats.

The higher the Lumbering stat, the faster the Pal can collect all the Wood from the Logging Site and even go and chop down some nearby trees to procure bonus Wood.

We have a list of the best Lumbering Pals in Palworld, including favorites such as Bushi, Dinossum Lux, Mammorest, Robinquill, and more.