Word in the gaming industry travels fast, and not much in recent memory has spread as fast as Palworld and its awesome collection of monsters called Pals.

Recommended Videos

There are some Pals that are must-haves in the game, whether it be for their cuteness, their fighting skills, or their utility at bases. Some Pals have a combination of these abilities, and Robinquill is one of them.

Here’s everything to know about how to find and catch Robinquill in Palworld.

Robinquill type, work suitability, and more

A really strong mid-game Pal. Screenshot by Dot esports

Robinquill is one of the best Grass pals in Palworld, period. It’s a powerful fighter thanks to its awesome Partner Skill, but it’s also a mainstay at bases thanks to a wide array of abilities including level two for Handiwork, Gathering, and Transporting.

It’s also level one in Planting, Lumbering, and Medicine Production, so installing multiple of these Pals at your bases is a pretty solid idea depending on what they’re used for.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill : Hawk Eye (While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.)

: Hawk Eye (While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.) Work Suitability : Planting level one, Handiwork level two, Lumbering level one, Medicine Production level one, Transporting level two, Gathering level two

: Planting level one, Handiwork level two, Lumbering level one, Medicine Production level one, Transporting level two, Gathering level two Possible Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrows

Wheat Seeds, Arrows Paldeck Bio: “A pal that is very similar to humans who hunt and live in the forests. It may prove to be a key for understanding what Pals are and how they diverged from humans so long ago.”

Where to find Robinquill in Palworld

A central location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A bunch of Robinquill can be found wandering this middle, forested region within the central area of the entire Palworld map, marked in the image above with the orange markings. They patrol the areas surrounding the Hypocrite Hill fast-travel site and several others.

This area is populated with Pals that are around level 20, so make sure you’re leveled up a bit first before heading here to add this Pal to your team.

How to catch Robinquill in Palworld

This Pal can be a pain to deal with thanks to its ability set in a fight, so make sure to bring a strong Fire Pal with you to take its HP down swiftly with fire abilities. Bring a Fire Bow or other Fire-type weapons to deal your own damage, too.

Since Robinquill in the above region are usually level 20 and above, you should bring multiple Mega Spheres and Giga Spheres with you to ensure you can catch the powerful Pal. It will soon become an invaluable part of one of your bases or your own Pal party.