How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld

Having a steady supply of food for you and your Pals is vital in Palworld. You’ll need Lettuce Seeds to grow Lettuce for more advanced recipes—and we’re here to tell you how to get them.

Recommended Videos

Food in Palworld can be a problem if you go on an adventure without bringing an ample supply, so it’s wise to build a farm at your base to ensure you never go short. While Wheat for Bread will make do, it’s worth upgrading to Tomato and Lettuce farms as you progress.

Of course, you’ll need Lettuce Seeds before you can start growing Lettuce and there are two ways to get your hands on them.

Where to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld

Sow your seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld is to buy them from a Merchant, though not every Wandering Merchant you find will have them for sale. There’s only one I’ve found who sells Lettuce Seeds, along with Lettuce, and he’s in a high-level area around the volcano.

If you’re feeling brave or have the capacity to venture into this area without dying, you can find the Merchant at Fisherman’s Point south of the volcano. There are two Wandering Merchants here—speak to the one dressed in red for Lettuce Seeds. They’ll cost 200 Gold each.

Make sure to bring Heat Resistant clothing if you’re going to the volcano as your health will quickly dwindle otherwise, and bring plenty of ammunition to fight off enemies or wild Pals. If you’re not up for that sort of adventure, there are other ways to get Lettuce Seeds—which are available much earlier in the game.

Head here to farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Four types of Pals can drop Lettuce Seeds when caught or defeated: Bristla, Cinnamoth, Broncherry Aqua, and Wumpo Botan. While the latter two are harder to obtain, Bristla and Cinnamoth can easily be found in abundance if you head to the Cinnamoth Forest on the central island.

Both Bristla and Cinnamoth spawn regularly during the day in this region and can be easily defeated with a Fire Element Pal. While I found the drop rate of Lettuce Seeds to be low, with just three seeds from around 20 Pals defeated, I also got an abundance of other items like Wheat Seeds.

You only need three Lettuce Seeds to build a Lettuce Plantation in Palworld, which can then provide a steady yield of crops for you and your Pals to enjoy.