How to find and catch Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

If you thought capturing Broncherry in Palworld was too easy and fancy more of a challenge, perhaps you should search for its much larger variant: Broncherry Aqua.

As one of Palworld‘s Alpha Pals, it’s naturally far bigger and tougher to defeat, let alone catch, compared to the Pals you can find roaming about in the wild. Some will find the challenge enticing, but anyone who wants an edge can read through our tips and advice on how to add it to your Paldeck.

Broncherry Aqua type, work suitability, and more

With that coloring, you’d think it’d be an Electric/Ice type. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, let’s run through Broncherry Aqua’s stats so you know what you’re in for before fighting it. Unlike regular Broncherry, a pure Grass type, Broncherry Aqua is both Grass and Water. It does share Broncherry’s fantastic Partner Skill for players who like to hoard resources and items while exploring, and it can serve as a mount. Plus, while it only has one Work Suitability, it’s very good at it, making it one of the best Watering Pals for the late game.

Element: Grass/Water

Partner Skill: Overaffectionate—Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Work Suitability: Watering Level Three

Possible Drops: Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds

Where to find Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

The entrance to Broncherry Aqua’s lair is where the yellow arrow is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike some Alpha Pals, such as Chillet and Mammorest, you’re not going to stumble across Broncherry Aqua just wandering about in the wild. This Alpha Pal’s sole habitat is inside the Shoal Mineshaft, which you may struggle to find (I stumbled across it by complete accident). To find the entrance, I recommend searching out the Great Eagle Statue for Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster. From there, you should see a body of water to the west. The water’s shallow, so you can just walk in. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if there are Surfent nearby. If you keep going west while hugging the wall, which should be to your right, you’ll eventually spot a cave entrance. Thisleads to the Shoal Mineshaft. Just follow the path inside, and it’ll take you straight to Broncherry Aqua.

How to catch Broncherry Aqua in Palworld

Fire Pals like Ragnahawk make for good allies in this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you’ve adjusted Palworld‘s settings to make the game easier, capturing Broncherry Aqua requires a lot of preparation. For starters, the thing is in a dark cave, meaning you’ll barely be able to see anything if you venture in at night. Fortunately, there is enough light streaming in to see your surroundings during the day, so it’s best wait until morning before heading into the mineshaft. If you don’t fancy waiting and are happy to take it on at night, make sure you have a Hip Lantern equipped so you can also hold a weapon.

Speaking of weapons, since Broncherry Aqua is level 30, you’ll want to at least be at a point where you can make guns since you can do more damage than you would with a bow and arrows. As long as you’re at level 30 yourself, you’ll have access to the Makeshift Handgun and Hangun in the Technology Tree. Broncherry Aqua’s dual Grass/Water typing also means it’s weak to both Fire and Electric attacks, so bring at least one Pal of each type, just in case one of them gets knocked out during the fight. I’d recommend Arsox for Fire and Dazzi for Electric, especially since you can have both out at the same time if you’ve built Dazzi’s Necklace. If you’be already caught a Mossanda Lux, that can help too, being both Electric type and equipped with a grenade launcher if you’ve unlocked its Partner Ability.

As for which Pal Spheres to use, you shouldn’t bother with the regular ones or the Mega Pal Spheres; Broncherry Aqua’s too high level for them to be reliable. Take some time to craft plenty of Giga and/or Hyper Pal Spheres since both will be available if you’re at level 30. With all this, you should be well equipped for capturing Broncherry Aqua.