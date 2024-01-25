How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld

Creatures come in all shapes and sizes in Palworld, but there are only a few as large as Mossanda, the lumbering green panda-like Pal that roams around the Palpagos Islands.

Mossanda can be found in Gobfin’s Turf and Mossanda Forest, which is directly North from the Rayne Syndicate Tower. They are usually milling around by themselves, but they are also one of the stronger Pals available due to its relative size, toughness, and damage abilities.

One of Mossanda’s best features, however, stems from his Partner Skill called Grenadier Panda, which allows him to equip a massive grenade launcher and deal massive amounts of damage while the ability lasts. It does require a fair bit of resources, but once you’ve crafted this weapon, you’ll be a destructive force out in the field.

Crafting Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld

To unlock Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher, you’ll have to first capture Mossanda to reveal the recipe in your Technology tree. The launcher can be unlocked at level 24, and will cost two Technology Points. Afterward, you’ll need a Pal Gear Workbench to give yourself the ability to craft items linked to specific captures.

Once you’re ready to craft, you’ll need a few different resources to complete the build, including:

50 Ingots

20 High Quality Pal Oil

40 Paldian Fragments

Although there are only three resources needed, they will either take a good amount of time to refine, a bit of time to find and harvest, or a long time finding specific Pals to hunt for their High Quality Pal Oil. There are only a few different Pals that drop this type of oil, such as Mammorest, Flambelle, and Digitoise.

Using Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld

To use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher, place a Mossanda in your active exploration party and summon them to the field. You should have an option to activate its Partner Skill (default F on PC and X on Xbox) which has you jump on its back as it pulls out the launcher onto its shoulder. While the skill is still active, Mossanda will shoot high-damage grenades at any targets of your choosing until it runs out. The grenades don’t have any projectile drop and will knock up many different Pals as they are hit.