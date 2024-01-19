Not only can you use Pals in Palworld to do manual labor at your base, you can even craft specific items that give certain Pals new abilities. To get these items, you need to have the correct Pal and a Pal Gear Workbench.

Before you craft a Pal Gear Workbench in Palworld

First of all, a Pal Gear Workbench is useless unless you have a Pal item you can actually craft. If you look through the Technology category, you’ll likely see lots of recipes with a question mark next to them. Many of these are Pal Gear, and to uncover them, you need to capture a specific Pal. So, until you unlock a craftable Pal Gear item, you don’t have to worry about making a Pal Gear Workbench.

Now, to craft a Pal Gear Workbench, you need to be at least level six. You can level up in Palworld by doing just about anything. Capture Pals, gather resources, build your base, and more. The best way to level up is to finish the starting missions in the top right corner of your screen. Not only do they give you experience, they also teach you even more about the game.

How to craft a Pal Gear Workbench in Palworld

To craft a Pal Gear Workbench, you need the following:

1 0 Paladium Fragments – You can gather these by mining Paldium veins or regular rock veins, or you can just collect them out in the field

– You can gather these by mining Paldium veins or regular rock veins, or you can just collect them out in the field 30 Wood – Chop down trees using an axe

– Chop down trees using an axe Two Cloth – You can craft cloth at a Primitive Workbench by combining two pieces of Wool, which you can get from capturing or defeating Lamballs.

Once you have all the items, press the B key on a keyboard or Up on the D-Pad on an Xbox controller to bring up your crafting menu, then select the Pal Gear Workbench from the Production category. Place it somewhere close by. I placed mine in my first base, and my Pals even came to help me craft it.

What can you craft using a Pal Gear Workbench?

As previously mentioned, you can craft items that give certain Pals specific abilities. For example, after you catch a Foxparks (the Palworld version of Vulpix), you will unlock the technology research for a Foxparks’ Harness.

Once you craft the item on your Pal Gear Workbench, you can carry around your Foxparks and use it as a flamethrower. No wonder Palworld is so hot right now, amirite?

To summarize, capture as many Pals as you can, and the list of craftable Pal Gear items will slowly expand. Have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.