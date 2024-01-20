How to find and catch Chillet in Palworld

Chillet is an Alpha Pal in Palworld that looks like a combination of an adorable killer seal and a Chinese dragon, and it also just so happens to be one of the most manageable bosses to defeat and catch when you’re starting out.

Because Chillet is an Alpha, it doesn’t exactly follow the normal outline of Wild Pal behaviors and can only be found in a single point on Palpagos Islands, and even then, there are some caveats that you’ll need to adhere to if you want to find Chillet. Read on to learn how to find and catch the Alpha Pal Chillet in Palworld.

Chillet’s Location in Palworld

Depending on which initial spawn point you chose, you shouldn’t have to travel a long distance to find Chillet. In fact, Chillet can be found less than 200 meters away from Rayne Syndicate Tower, which the final leg of the tutorial will task you with defeating.

Rayne Syndicate Tower is on the largest of the series of connecting islands on the southeast portion of the map and is most easily reached by selecting the island as your Respawn Point. You will spawn on the southeast segment of the island, and Chillet is on the northeast part. The closest fast travel point to Chillet is Fort Ruins, which is just a tiny bit north of the Alpha Pal and allows you to approach the boss with minimal difficulty.

If you haven’t discovered Fort Ruins yet, your next best fast travel point is probably Grassy Behemoth Hills, which is south of Chillet and will require only a bit of a trek to reach the boss’s spawn location. As soon as you’re reasonably close to the upraised portion of land directly east of Rayne Syndicate Tower, you will see Chillet’s icon appear on your map.

Usually, Chillet will be directly within the arena-like clearing that its marker is placed on top of, however, I have also observed it to have a deceptively large wandering region around this point. Specifically, I’ve caught Chillet going over the bridge that connects its designated location to another segment of land to the northwest.

If you’re at Chillet’s spawn point and don’t see it anywhere, you should go across this bridge, as it’s almost certainly just in the middle of a little stroll. If you’re still having trouble finding Chillet, wait until nighttime. At night, Chillet will always be exactly where the map says it should be. Pals get sleepy, too—even Alpha Pals.

How to defeat Chillet in Palworld

The most important part of defeating and capturing Chillet is really just making sure you’re at a high enough level. If you’re underleveled when you try to take on this boss, your attacks will do almost no damage, and your pals will get one-shotted. To defeat Chillet, you should probably be at least level eight or nine, and being above level 10 is preferable.

From there, a number of things will help you ensure success, but there is one coup de grace: fire damage.

The easiest way to take advantage of this is to use a Foxparks Pal with a harness, which allows you to turn your Pal into a flamethrower. This Foxparks flamethrower will melt Chillet in a matter of seconds. So quickly, in fact, that the hardest part of the fight is stopping in time to get your Pal Sphere off.

If you don’t have a Foxparks with a harness, I recommend investing in one before this fight, as Foxparks tend to range from levels three to six and can be found en masse in the areas right near Chillet. If you’re dead set on not training any new Pals, a Fire Bow will have a similar devastating effect on Chillet.

Tips for catching Chillet

While it may feel like a high-pressure endeavor, catching a boss in Palworld really isn’t inherently different from catching any other Pal. The key thing to be aware of is that you will likely need a couple more tries, as Alpha Pals have a statically increased capture difficulty.

A Poison Bow will make capturing Chillet easier

Mega Spheres will greatly improve your odds

Chances are you cannot craft Mega Spheres yet at the time of catching Chillet, so your best bet for acquiring them is to take down Syndicate Thugs, which can be found all over the northern part of this same island. Regular Pal Spheres can and will do the trick as well, you just might have to try a couple of times, so be prepared to set your Pal to Don’t Attack.

Bosses respawn in Palworld, so if mistakes are made during the catching process, don’t worry. You can try again with a fresh Chillet soon.