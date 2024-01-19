How to change arrow types in Palworld

In the vast and dangerous world of Palworld, there are plenty of creatures to capture and slay during your adventures across the archipelago. As a result, you’ll need specific weapons to help you weaken Pals for capture, including bows and arrows.

Recommended Videos

Before you gain access to more modern weaponry, like guns, there are plenty of different arrow types in Palworld, all with different effects that have varying efficacy against certain Pal types. They also require different resources to create, whether you’re crafting up simple arrows made of stone and wood or burning down your foes with fire arrows.

In the heat of battle, however, you might want to switch between various arrows to get as much damage as you can, while dishing out as many different damage types as possible.

Can you change arrow types in Palworld?

Every arrow type has its own bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for a way to change arrow types on the fly, you’re out of luck. Every arrow type also has a corresponding bow type, and that arrow type can only be used by that specific bow. For example, a fire arrow can only be fired from a fire bow—not from a regular bow.

There’s no arrow wheel you can access or a hotkey you can set, so you can swap between arrows easily, because you must equip a different bow first. You can also only apply one bow to your active inventory slot, which means if you want to use another bow, you’ll need to access your full inventory by pressing “Enter” and dragging the desired weapon to the active slot next to your character.

It’s a relatively clunky system, but to avoid making any mistakes and struggling in battle, you can prepare for a fight with a specific enemy by prepare the bow that you need prior to engaging. This way, you can stick with the same bow and arrow type for the whole fight without having to shuffle through your inventory while under attack.

If you’re in a larger group with friends, you can also arm yourself individually with different bow and arrow types, so your squad is covered with every form of arrow.